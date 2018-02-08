14 amazing football club badges we wish still existed

Leeds United hit the headlines in January 2018 when they were forced into a rapid rethink after releasing a monstrosity of a new club crest. It was another example of why fiddling with a team’s logo, kit, nickname and colours is a risky business, and while change is sometimes necessary there have been many occasions when the sequel was worse than what went before.

Which brings us neatly on to the topic of this slideshow: defunct badges we wish still existed today. If you’re reading this, Mike Ashley, you know what to do…