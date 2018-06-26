16 Premier League stars you won't believe played in a World Cup

Wolves fans must have been stunned to see Al-Jaber score against Tunisia at the 2006 World Cup. The Saudi striker had last been seen at Molineux back in 2000/01 but hadn’t looked remotely like he was capable of playing, let alone scoring, on the biggest stage of all.

Snapped up from Al-Hilal in a complex loan deal that included an option to buy the forward for £1.2m, Al-Jaber went on to play only four league matches as international commitments, injuries and homesickness resulted in the deal being cut short. Yet despite all that, his goal in 2006 was his third in three different World Cups – not bad going for a player who looked out of his depth in England’s second tier.