21 Wenger vs Mourinho quotes which explain a fierce feud

There’s no love lost between Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, two of the most high-profile managers in European football. The pair have had numerous digs at one another over the years, with hostilities dating back to the 2004/05 campaign – the year in which the Portuguese lifted his first Premier League title with Chelsea.

Now in charge of United, it’s safe to say Mourinho still isn’t Wenger’s biggest fan – and, rest assured, the feeling’s mutual. We’ve picked out a selection of prize quips which help explain the bitterest managerial feud in Premier League history.