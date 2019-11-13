The 30 best Irish players right now
McCarthy’s marvels?
The Republic of Ireland have one foot in Euro 2020 as they sit atop their qualifying group (just), thanks in large part to a superb defensive record that has seen them concede just twice in six games.
They might not always be the prettiest side to watch, but Mick McCarthy can call on a range of talent – from grizzled veterans to emerging talents – for his national side. Here, we’ve picked out the top 30 as things stand...
Lee O’Connor (Celtic)
A Manchester United academy product, O’Connor made the move north to Celtic in September. A regular for Ireland at Under-17 and Under-19 level, the versatile defender is yet to be handed his Bhoys debut.
Jayson Molumby (Millwall)
Another youngster on the way up, 20-year-old Millwall midfielder Molumby has featured regularly in the Championship this season and has been capped at every youth level for Ireland – surely a senior cap is only a matter of time.
Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
Byrne earned his first Ireland cap in a friendly win over Bulgaria in September, coming off the bench to deliver an assist. The winger has been in fine form for Shamrock Rovers in 2019, scoring eight goals in 33 appearances.
Mark Travers (Bournemouth)
Travers is having to bide his time at Bournemouth for an opportunity, but has been used in the EFL Cup by Eddie Howe and is clearly valued highly at the Vitality, having been awarded a new long-term contract with the club in the summer.
Josh Cullen (Charlton)
West Ham midfielder Cullen is spending this season at Charlton in his third consecutive loan spell. The 23-year-old has quickly become an important player for the Addicks, and his form was rewarded with his first senior Ireland cap in September’s friendly win over Bulgaria.
Troy Parrott (Spurs)
Parrott is still just 17 years old, but definitely one to watch for the future. The Spurs striker is already capped at Under-21 level with Ireland, with three goals in two games, and is starting to get some opportunities in Mauricio Pochettino’s first team. Keep an eye out.
Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)
The 20-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper made his competitive debut for the Reds first team in the EFL Cup victory over MK Dons in September, and was handed the gloves again for their 5-5 thriller with Arsenal in the following round.
Kelleher saved a Deni Ceballos penalty in the subsequent shoot-out to send his side through, but he has his work cut out usurping Alisson Becker and Adrian at Anfield.
Michael Obafemi (Southampton)
Another Irish teenager starting to make a name for himself in the Premier League, Saints striker Obafemi has been given four substitute appearances so far this season, as well as bagging a goal and an assist in two EFL Cup outings.
James Collins (Luton)
The Luton front man has been in prolific form since arriving at the club, and has five goals to his name in the Championship so far this season.
The 28-year-old featured in both of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers during the October international break, but couldn’t bag his first competitive international goal after finding the net against Bulgaria in a friendly.
Aaron Connolly (Brighton)
Already one of the standout Irish stars of the season, 19-year-old Brighton forward Connolly has made a name for himself in the Premier League with two goals already to his name.
Scott Hogan
Hogan was handed a start by McCarthy for the 2-0 win over Gibraltar in June, but has otherwise had to settle for the odd substitute appearance with the national team.
Currently on loan at Stoke from Aston Villa, the 27-year-old scored against Derby on the second weekend of the season but it proved to be a rare moment of joy in a bleak start to the campaign for his new club.
Sean Maguire
A two-time Irish champion with Dundalk and Cork City, Maguire joined Preston in the summer of 2017.
After scoring 10 Championship goals in his debut season, he managed just three in an injury-hit campaign last term. However, he has already matched that tally this season and was rewarded with a call-up to the Ireland squad for recent qualifiers.
David McGoldrick
After a career spent largely in the Championship, McGoldrick’s form over the last year for Sheffield United has finally earned him international recognition, as the 31-year-old striker was handed starts in Ireland’s first five qualifiers, scoring in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
McGoldrick is yet to find the net in the Premier League, but his 15-goal haul for the Blades in the Championship last term is evidence enough of his eye for goal.
Glenn Whelan
Still going strong at the age of 35, Whelan is now representing Hearts in the Scottish Premiership after playing a leading role in Aston Villa’s Championship promotion season last term.
Age is no barrier to his efforts with the Ireland side either, as the defensive midfielder has featured in four qualifying games for McCarthy’s side.
Robbie Brady
Brady became Burnley’s club record signing when he arrived at Turf Moor from Norwich for £13 million back in January 2017, teaming up with compatriots Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward.
He opened his account for the club with a superb free-kick against Chelsea soon after, but last season he struggled to get regular game time after recovering from injury. He has rarely been used this term by Sean Dyche, which meant he lost his place in the Ireland squad for October’s fixtures.
Alan Browne
Preston midfielder Browne has been handed some opportunities with the national team of late, scoring in the 3-1 friendly win over Bulgaria in September.
For a 24-year-old, he is already something of a veteran for his club, having racked up more than 200 appearances since arriving at Deepdale in 2014, scoring 27 goals and winning the club’s player of the year award in 2017/18.
Ciaran Clark
A former England youth international, Clark boasts plenty of Premier League experience but has lost his place for club and country lately.
The former Aston Villa centre-back scored three goals in 11 top-flight appearances last season for Newcastle, but his starting role in the 1-0 win over Manchester United before this international break marked his first league minutes of the season for the Magpies.
Harry Arter
Arter has been overlooked by McCarthy during the Euro 2020 campaign, but the 29-year-old has proven to be a classy operator in recent seasons at club level. He joined Fulham on loan over the summer, linking up with brother-in-law Scott Parker, after spending last term at Cardiff.
He's had his issues with the national team before, though, ruling himself out of contention for a call-up last year after a clash with assistant manager Roy Keane.
Shane Long
A 78-cap stalwart for his country, Long’s service record hasn’t stood for much recently – he's been left out in the cold by McCarthy throughout the qualifying campaign, last featuring for Ireland in the 1-0 Nations League defeat to Wales in October 2018.
The striker’s opportunities for Southampton this season have been mainly limited to substitute cameos, although he was afforded his first start of the season in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea before the break.
James McClean
Vastly experienced at international level, with 10 goals in 68 caps for Ireland, McClean isn’t a spring chicken any more but continues to play a crucial role for his country and has played every minute of the Euro 2020 campaign under McCarthy.
At club level, the 30-year-old has been a regular for Stoke City this season, scoring two goals during a difficult start to the campaign for the Potters.
James McCarthy
Though born and brought up in Glasgow, Ireland beat Scotland to the punch by capping McCarthy early thanks to his Irish grandfather.
The midfielder left Everton after six years at Goodison Park to join Crystal Palace last summer, having made just one appearance for the Toffees since breaking his leg in January 2018. He’s finally back to playing football at Selhurst Park, albeit mostly from the bench for Roy Hodgson’s side.
Callum Robinson
Robinson’s 12 Championship goals last season helped fire Sheffield United back to English football’s top tier, and he's since gone on to bag his first Premier League strike in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea at the end of August.
The forward, who represented England up to Under-20 level, has plenty of potential to improve at the age of 24, and his next objective might well be notching his first international goal.
Conor Hourihane
Hourihane has emerged as a key player for Ireland during the current qualifying campaign, featuring in every game for McCarthy and scoring the winner against Georgia.
The Aston Villa midfielder penned a new three-year deal with the Birmingham club after their promotion to the Premier League in the summer and put in a superb display with a goal and assist in the 5-1 win over Norwich before the break.
Enda Stevens
Another member of Sheffield United’s substantial Irish contingent, Stevens was a key figure in the Blades’ promotion last season and has emerged as an important player for his country too.
Last term, the left-back provided four goals and seven assists en route to the Championship runners-up spot, and he’s played every minute of his club’s Premier League campaign so far this season. That form has helped him nail down a spot with Ireland too.
Darren Randolph
Experienced Middlesbrough goalkeeper Randolph has been his country’s No.1 for around four years now, and his performances between the sticks have helped Ireland achieve a superb defensive record of conceding just two goals in six Euro 2020 qualifiers so far.
The 32-year-old is also the undisputed first choice at the Riverside, where his displays earned him a place in the 2018/19 Championship team of the season, although his defence has kept him a bit busier than he is on international duty: Randolph has kept just two clean sheets so far this term.
John Egan
After a career spent largely in the lower leagues of English football, Egan made the step up to the Premier League with Sheffield United this season.
The centre-back has played every minute of the Blades’ league campaign so far on their return to the big time, and he has been rewarded with a starting berth for his country in recent games.
Jeff Hendrick
Burnley midfielder Hendrick has played every minute of Ireland’s qualifying campaign so far, and it was his goal that earned the Irish a nervy 1-0 win over Gibraltar on the opening day.
The former Derby man recently made his 100th Premier League appearance and has already notched twice for the Clarets this season, including a vital winner in the 1-0 win over Everton before the international break.
Shane Duffy
A star for Brighton since their promotion to the Premier League, Duffy has helped his country concede just two goals in six games in Euro 2020 qualifying so far.
The centre-back’s displays for the Seagulls last season earned him the club’s player of the year award and he will continue to play a key role under new boss Graham Potter.
Matt Doherty
Doherty’s rise since joining Wolves from Irish outfit Bohemians in 2010 has been remarkable.
The wing-back made the step up to Premier League football look effortless in his maiden top-flight campaign last year, surviving a squad overhaul to remain a key man at Molineux. Unfortunately, at international level he is up against skipper Seamus Coleman for a starting spot.
Seamus Coleman
The Everton and Ireland skipper has consistently been one of the Premier League’s top right-backs for several years now.
Vastly experienced for club and country, the 31-year-old continues to bomb forward at will and has a superb engine that means he can cover every blade of grass on the right flank.
