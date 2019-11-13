The 30 best Irish players right now

The Republic of Ireland have one foot in Euro 2020 as they sit atop their qualifying group (just), thanks in large part to a superb defensive record that has seen them concede just twice in six games.

They might not always be the prettiest side to watch, but Mick McCarthy can call on a range of talent – from grizzled veterans to emerging talents – for his national side. Here, we’ve picked out the top 30 as things stand...