The 49 hottest Premier League transfer targets this summer
Here we go again
Speculation is swirling, the rumour mill is cranking into gear and the whispers are growing into shouts. That’s right: the summer transfer window is almost upon us, and this year some huge names could be set to arrive in the Premier League.
We've gathered 50 of the players who are either available for a move or already attracting admiring glances from English shores...
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
A man never far from the gossip columns, Palace’s star performer has enjoyed another impressive campaign at Selhurst Park in netting 10 Premier League goals.
Roy Hodgson is adamant that the forward will stay put, but with a range of top clubs in England and further afield (particularly, Borussia Dortmund) queueing up, the Eagles' resilience is sure to be tested this summer.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
It wasn’t too long ago that the idea of Juve selling Dybala would’ve seemed absurd, but a difficult campaign for the Argentine wizard means the Italian champions are now willing to entertain offers.
The 25-year-old has struggled to co-exist with Cristiano Ronaldo this term, scoring just five league goals, but it’s almost certain that a large fee would be required to capture the forward’s signature.
However, his future could yet depend on the feelings of the new, yet-to-be-announced, Juventus coach.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)
Umtiti missed most of the season through injury and lost his starting spot to Clement Lenglet, raising English clubs’ hopes of a summer swoop for the World Cup winner..
However, the 26-year-old might need some convincing, as he is understood to be determined to stay and fight for his place in Catalonia.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)
The Scotland international keeps getting better and better, and looks ready to take the next step this summer.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with the winger, who has impressed with seven goals and 14 assists for the Cherries this season.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
The never-ending stream of updates trickling out of Madrid about Bale’s potential return to England has become a torrent this season.
Bale’s agent insists he’s completely committed to the Madrid cause, but with Zinedine Zidane not sounding quite so convinced about what the future holds, a Premier League swoop can’t be ruled out.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)
The extraordinary emergence of Palace’s 21-year-old right-back means he has become the subject of links to most of the Premier League’s big clubs including Chelsea, both Manchester clubs and Tottenham.
The England Under-21 international has been a standout performer for Roy Hodgson’s side this season, belying his youthful years.
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City, on loan from Monaco)
Brendan Rodgers wants his on-loan midfield star to stick around for next season, but he’s likely to face stiff competition thanks to the Belgian’s eye-catching form since arriving in England in January.
The 21-year-old settled almost immediately, plundering three goals and five assists in 13 league games.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)
Lazio’s stylish midfielder was the talk of Europe last summer after an outstanding season in Rome, but his performances have dipped over the last year – as has his value.
Although the Serbian has struggled to replicate last season’s form, he remains a footballer possessing rare and exquisite gifts.
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Atletico’s one-man wall has been talked about as a replacement for David de Gea at Old Trafford, with United more than aware that a €120 million bid would trigger the Slovenian’s release clause.
Given that he is still only 26 and one of the best goalkeepers in circulation, there are few better options available should the Red Devils cut ties with their Spanish No.1 at the end of the season.
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)
A bright spark in a forgettable season for Fiorentina, the Italy winger’s impressive performances have made him a hot property with Juventus, Inter and Bayern Munich forming a queue.
The Viola’s attempts to kill off speculation by releasing a statement insisting he will stay for next season has done little to slow down talk of the 21-year-old’s imminent sale.
Declan Rice (West Ham)
It’s been quite a year for Rice, who earned a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination after a superb season with the Hammers in which he also swapped international allegiances from Ireland to make his England debut in March.
If not this summer, there will soon be no shortage of suitors banging on West Ham's door for the 20-year-old midfielder.
Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)
The Colombian was the spearhead of Atalanta’s remarkable run to third place in Serie A and the Coppa Italia final this season, scoring 23 league goals.
That form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and while West Ham has been mentioned as a possible destination, several clubs in Italy could provide serious competition.
Eric Bailly (Manchester United)
A season to forget was made even worse for Bailly when it was confirmed that he will miss the Africa Cup of Nations through a knee injury.
The Ivorian struggled for game time this season and could be moved on as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad shake-up at Old Trafford this summer – although that might just make him a bargain for someone else.
Joachim Andersen (Sampdoria)
Sampdoria’s 22-year-old Danish defender has caught admiring glances from top clubs in Italy and England this season.
Tottenham Hotspur have already sent scouts to watch the centre-back in action as the Genoa club look set to make a tidy profit on a player they signed for a reported £1.2 million from Twente just two years ago.
Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)
It’s really a question of where rather than if with Sessegnon, who is almost certain to be sold by Fulham after their relegation to the Championship.
The 19-year-old may not have shone as hoped this season, but his potential is undeniable and top clubs are queuing up.
Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)
The teenage sensation’s agent has insisted that his priority is to sign a new contract with Roma, but admitted “important clubs” have been ringing him with offers.
Until a renewal is signed, the Italy international is likely to remain caught up in the whirlwind of speculation after a breakout season in which he has scored four Serie A goals in 25 appearances.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)
The towering Senegal defender has been no stranger to Premier League links in recent years, but a sale appears more likely now than ever after Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted he won’t stand in any player’s way if they want to leave.
Koulibaly has been a rock at the heart of Napoli's defence and packs pace, power and neat footwork in his arsenal – everything needed to excel in the Premier League.
Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)
After finding himself stuck behind John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte in Manchester City’s central defensive pecking order, Otamendi is said to be keen on moving on to find more game time.
The Argentina international was a regular for Pep Guardiola’s side as recently as the 2017/18 season, and at 31 years old still has plenty to offer in the Premier League.
Allan (Napoli)
The Brazilian’s form fell off a cliff after PSG failed in their efforts to sign him in January, but a sale could still be on the cards.
While the French champions still appear to be frontrunners for the 28-year-old’s signature, Napoli are likely to listen if English clubs attempt to bring in the multi-talented midfielder.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)
Stripped of the captaincy, at war with the ultras and rarely out of the limelight: Icardi’s time at Inter could be up.
Talk of a swap deal for Paulo Dybala with Juventus remains hypothetical, but any Premier League side in need of a proven goalscorer could do worse than pay close attention to how this soap opera unfolds.
Nicolo Barella (Cagliari)
Barella’s future is sure to be far from Sardinia, but the big question is where the 22-year-old will be plying his trade next.
The dynamic Italy midfielder has been scouted by Arsenal several times already this season and could fill an Aaron Ramsey-shaped hole in their squad – if the price is right.
Ruben Neves (Wolves)
After making waves in the Championship, the Portuguese youngster continued to impress in the top flight, playing a key role in Wolves’ tremendous return to the Premier League.
The 22-year-old has drawn the attention of clubs like Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, but the Molineux side are sure to put up a fight to keep their prized asset who has a contract until 2023.
Edin Dzeko (Roma)
The former Manchester City striker’s form dipped this season and a reunion with Mauricio Pellegrini at West Ham was touted as a solution for the summer.
At the age of 33, Dzeko’s time is running out if he wants another crack at the Premier League, but any potential suitors need to get a move on as Inter are hot on the striker’s heels.
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)
Often named as a candidate to bolster Bayern Munich’s ranks this summer, Werner has also frequently appeared in the British sports columns since bursting onto the scene with Leipzig.
A reliable provider of goals, the 23-year-old has followed up on last season’s 13-goal haul with another 16 league strikes this term.
Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)
The Croatian has regularly been touted as a Premier League target and could finally end up in England this summer as Inter look to shake up their forward line.
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have been most frequently linked with the 30-year-old, who hit 10 eight Serie A goals for the Nerazzurri in 2018/19.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)
The Croatia international insisted after clinching another league title that he doesn’t see his future anywhere other than Barcelona, but that hasn’t stopped the rumours from circulating.
The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his Camp Nou deal, but the imminent arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax could make the Catalans more open to the idea of a sale.
Nicolas Pepe (Lille)
His own club president has already admitted he’s leaving, and now reports are saying Pepe will announce his next club sooner rather than later.
Where that will be remains a mystery, but by now the Ivorian has piqued the interest of most European big guns with a 22-goal season that helped Lille to a surprise second place berth.
Rodri (Atletico Madrid)
With a release clause of €70 million, Atleti are defenceless against a Premier League raid for their prized midfielder this summer should an offer come in and the player decide to leave.
The 22-year-old has been touted as a long-term successor to 33-year-old Fernandinho. Age is about the only thing the Brazilian can’t tackle.
Joao Felix (Benfica)
The Portuguese sensation, already bearing the predictable moniker of ‘the next Cristiano Ronaldo’, has emerged as one of European football’s brightest young talents this season.
At the age of just 19, Felix already has a queue of major clubs lining up for him.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)
Manchester United have long been linked with Real’s classy centre-back and appeared to have a glimmer of hope when reports suggested the Frenchman wanted out during the club’s summer reshuffle.
However, Zinedine Zidane has now insisted the defender is going nowhere. We can but wait and see…
Thomas Meunier (PSG)
It feels like half of the clubs in the Premier League are chasing the Belgium right-back, who looks set to leave the French capital as he enters the final year of his deal.
Reports in France say that €30 million is the asking price for the 27-year-old.
Edinson Cavani (PSG)
The big-haired Uruguayan is reportedly keen on trying his hand in the Premier League as he prepares to enter the final year of his deal in Paris.
Cavani is the French champions’ record goalscorer with 193 strikes, and while his age may put off some suitors at 32, it certainly didn’t slow him down in 2018/19 – he netted 18 goals in 21 Ligue 1 games.
Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)
The tough-tackling Uruguayan has announced he will wave goodbye to Madrid this summer, and it's widely understood that his next stop will be Inter Milan.
However, a deal is yet to be made official, so could a late hijack be on the cards?
Isco (Real Madrid)
Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Madrid dugout was thought to be a saving grace for Isco’s long-term future at the club, but reports have claimed that Real directors wouldn’t be against a sale.
Eden Hazard’s potential arrival could further limit the Spaniard’s game time, with the midfielder already having played in just 27 league games this season.
Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan)
Changes are afoot in Milan, who failed to reach the Champions League once more, saw coach Gennaro Gattuso walk out the door and have the threat of Financial Fair Play sanctions looming over them.
Turkey international midfielder Calhanoglu lacked consistency for Gattuso’s side this season and could well be sacrificed to raise funds over the summer.
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
The fleet-footed Brazilian has only been at Barca since January last year, but he has struggled to replicate the form that he showed with Liverpool.
Talk of interest from Chelsea has been swirling for a while now, but the Blues are still awaiting the result of their appeal against a two-window transfer ban.
Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)
Another centre-back who has been talked about as a future Manchester United player, the Bayern Munich man has enjoyed a fine season in Germany.
But as a Germany international aged just 23 and playing for one of Europe’s top clubs, Sule’s signature would require a hefty outlay.
Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)
The 19-year-old Ajax captain was one of the undisputed stars of his club’s surge to the Champions League semi-finals and the domestic double.
He seems to possess everything you want from a modern-day centre-back, but he won’t come cheap. Let the bidding war commence…
Adrien Rabiot (PSG)
Marginalised and suspended by his own club, Rabiot hasn’t featured for PSG since December as he heads towards the expiry of his contract in June.
The elegant midfielder is yet to agree a deal with any club for next season and will be available as a free agent. Form an orderly queue…
Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)
An eye-catching season in France has led to 22-year-old midfielder Ndombele popping up in gossip columns across the continent.
While Real Madrid look to be at the front of the queue, there is plenty of time for a Premier League side to push their way in as a bidding war threatens to break out for the France international.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting)
Fernandes can’t stay out of the gossip columns at the moment, and for good reason: the Portugal international enjoyed a sensational season for Sporting, scoring 20 league goals from midfield.
With both Manchester clubs involved in a tug-of-war for the 24-year-old’s signature, his signing has become one of the early transfer sagas of the summer.
Donny van de Beek (Ajax)
Attacking midfielder Van de Beek is another member of Erik ten Hag’s side whose form hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The 22-year-old played a key part in their Champions League run and has been touted as a possible Christian Eriksen replacement at Tottenham – who he scored against to win the first leg of their semi-final.
Daniel James (Swansea City)
Leeds’ efforts to sign James fell through in the final hours of the January transfer window, and their loss could be a Premier League team’s gain this summer.
The winger is one of the highest-rated young wingers in the country and the Swans are likely to cash in if they receive a substantial offer.
Florentino Luis (Benfica)
Yet another promising talent to come through the Benfica ranks, the defensive midfielder only broke into the first team this year but has already been talked of as a long-term successor to Fernandinho at Manchester City.
The 19-year-old has a release clause of €60 million written into his contract and PSG have already had an approach turned down.
David Neres (Ajax)
The wing wizardry of Neres in this season’s Champions League has attracted some huge clubs ahead of the summer transfer window opening.
The 22-year-old Brazilian, who has eight league goals and 11 assists to his name this season, can count Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League sides to have been credited with an interest.
Steven Bergwijn (PSV)
PSV’s 21-year-old winger tore up the Eredivisie this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists for the club.
Most of the major Premier League sides have been linked as a result, but competition looks set to come from Inter Milan in Italy too.
Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid)
Both Manchester clubs and Barcelona are among the teams interested in the midfielder, but it’s safe to say Atletico have him locked down as his current contract runs until 2026.
However, in that contract is a €150 million release clause – and the La Liga club will reportedly settle for no less than the full amount.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
With 12 goals, 17 assists and some dazzling individual displays, it’s fair to say that Sancho enjoyed a productive debut season in Germany.
Manchester United would make a big statement if they can bring in the England star, but Dortmund are understandably reluctant to let him go.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)
The talented midfielder has admitted he wants to test himself in the Premier League, and Villa stand a much better chance of keeping him after their Championship play-off triumph.
There’s no shortage of interest from top-flight clubs, though, with Spurs considering another assault after failing in their efforts to sign him last summer.
