Manchester United report: First summer transfer confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as almost 'guaranteed'
Manchester United have already begun work for next summer with a deal that's all but in the can
Manchester United's first summer move of 2026 is all but confirmed.
The Red Devils bounced back to form at the weekend, with a signing from this summer just gone, Benjamin Sesko, impressing with his goal at Old Trafford.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding Manchester United's situation in the dugout, however, transfer activity for next summer is already underway – whoever the manager is.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the first transfer Manchester United are set for next summer
United were predicted to have a quiet summer with concerns that Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could limit their spending power – but having spent over £200 million, the club have strengthened heavily in attack.
Sesko joined Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in Ruben Amorim's new-look attack over the summer, while goalkeeper Senne Lammens was brought in to replace Andre Onana.
United managed to offload the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund to Champions League clubs – and now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that the Red Devils are fully expected to sell the latter to Napoli.
The Danish striker was sent on loan to the Scudetto winners and has started brightly under Antonio Conte in the south of Italy – and with Romano explaining that the conditions in which The Parthenopeans can sign Hojlund permanently are relatively simple to hit, he spoke on his YouTube channel recently about how the deal will be triggered.
“Napoli trust Rasmus Hojlund, they see him as part of their long-term project,” he said, adding that, “the idea is to continue together, to sign the player on a permanent transfer.”
Hojlund netted a brace in the Champions League and has already struck against Fiorentina and Genoa in Serie A, with Romano noting that this is “a future permanent transfer almost guaranteed”.
“United can already consider €6m for the loan fee and €44m for the future signing,” the Italian confirmed, with the fee working out to around £38m in pounds sterling.
United will be thrilled to have an all-but-confirmed fee coming in for a major flop of the Erik ten Hag era – but with the BBC chalking his signing up to a base fee of £64m, the 22-year-old has become yet another big-money loss at Old Trafford who is flourishing elsewhere.
FourFourTwo understands that Hojlund was keen to fight for his place at Carrington but following the club's summer activity, returned to Italy to get more minutes.
Hojlund is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool when Premier League action returns on October 19.
