6 urgent things Gareth Southgate needs to see before the end of the season
By Greg Lea
England unknowns
Rarely has an England manager approached a major tournament with the uncertainty currently swirling around Gareth Southgate – not particularly over his own position, but other "known unknowns" ahead of the World Cup.
There are several issues the Three Lions boss needs to iron out before the action gets under way in Russia in June. He also needs luck on his side – and the following six things would help him out hugely.
A keeper to make his mark
Joe Hart's undisputed No.1 position was already under some scrutiny ahead of Euro 2016. A disappointing tournament and two subsequent seasons of underwhelming club performances, mean he now has few supporters for that role – but he also has no clear successor. Fraser Forster has been dropped by Southampton, Tom Heaton has missed virtually the whole Burnley campaign through injury, and Ben Foster, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford have struggled for consistency.
To Southgate it matters little whether Hart can somehow re-establish himself before the season's end or if Butland, Pickford or Burnley’s Nick Pope prove themselves his long-term successor. All he will hope is that at least one of them can discover the authority and conviction that will make him a source of strength behind an uncertain defence.
Harry Kane to regain full fitness
Roy Hodgson was once blessed with a multitude of options in the final third, with Harry Kane, Daniel Sturridge, Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford all competing for a few spots. Kane has since become England's most proven, convincing and consistent goalscorer, but none of the rest are as on-form as in 2016: Rooney has retired from international football, Sturridge has struggled with injuries and an upgraded Liverpool front-line, while Welbeck has mirrored Arsenal's decline. Vardy and Rashford still look capable, but the Leicester man isn't quite the fearsome weapon he was in that unforgettable title season, and the Mancunian youngster hasn't yet fulfilled the almost limitless potential his early showings suggested.
Kane himself struggled at Euro 2016 when he was exhausted after two years without a break, so his injured ankle ligaments could yet prove a blessing in disguise if he returns to score before the season's end and without any disruption to his tournament preparations.
Man City win Champions League, Tottenham win FA Cup
Should Manchester City imminently secure the Premier League title, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fabian Delph and Raheem Sterling can be rested domestically but retain their competitive edge while striving to win the Champions League. The potential benefits would also be significant: three of Southgate's likely starting XI would grow with the confidence that comes with being a domestic and European champion.
Spurs are less assured of their finishing position but if they can collect a first trophy under Pochettino it would work wonders for an even stronger club collective in the England squad, including Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier.
An impact substitute to prosper
Heading into Euro 2016, the prospect of Marcus Rashford appearing from the bench to provide England with a lift was a cause for confidence as much as a tactical advantage. The finest impact substitutes – essential to a manager on a stage where he may only get one chance – make an impression because of irrepressible confidence.
As with the identity of their goalkeeper, who that substitute is actually matters little, so long as someone emerges to give the gaffer genuine option from the bench. If England are to succeed, one or more of Rashford (assuming he doesn’t start), Harry Winks, Loftus-Cheek, Daniel Sturridge, Ross Barkley, Adam Lallana or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be needed at their best from the bench – whether or not that is their default club position.
A settled defence to emerge
Whether Southgate uses a back four or a back three, he has little reason to have confidence in those competing to start in central defence. Of the contenders, only Leicester’s Harry Maguire has enhanced his reputation this term. John Stones's form has declined, Phil Jones has been absent through injury, Joe Gomez has been playing at full-back, and Gary Cahill's struggles have been surpassed only by those of Michael Keane.
Last time England had a backline that was both settled and convincing, it consisted of John Terry and Joleon Lescott flanked by Glen Johnson and Ashley Cole, circa Euro 2012. Having commendably cast about to assess his options, Southgate will hope his chosen centre-backs can create some sort of cohesion between now and the big kick-off.
Jack Wilshere to stay fit and in form
If Arsenal’s season doesn't end with the Europa League trophy, Wilshere's re-emergence will be the success story of his club’s season. He's played his finest football since he first broke through and, for all the promise of Lewis Cook, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harry Winks, Wilshere is the midfielder most suited to setting England's tempo as Southgate's playmaker.
The fact he was given greater exposure to the defensive side of the game on loan at Bournemouth last season can only help. Jordan Henderson isn’t a natural natural holding midfielder, but a Henderson-Wilshere partnership in front of Eric Dier could provide balance, energy and discipline – provided the Arsenal man can stay fit.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.