8 big questions for the Champions League quarter-finals
By Paul Sarahs
All the big questions ahead of the Champions League last 8
The Champions League quarter-finals are upon us, with the great and good of European football whittled down to the best eight. With two sides from England, two from Italy, three from Spain and one from Germany, each of the continent's top four leagues are represented and all we know is that the Premier League will be represented in the semi-finals, with Manchester City and Liverpool pitted against each other.
In other ties, the usual suspects of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are joined this time by Roma and Sevilla, with the final in Kiev a couple of rounds away. What are the key questions to be asked ahead of the first legs? Where will the ties be won and lost? We take a look at the issues ahead of kick off.
Will Real Madrid recognise Chiellini as an underrated threat?
Juventus v Real Madrid – Tuesday, 1945 GMT
Even by his own consistently high standards, Giorgio Chiellini was exceptional against Spurs in the previous round – and he has added another string to his bow as Juventus coach Max Allegri has tinkered tactically. Against sides that have been tough to break down, Chiellini has been used to carry the ball forward, and it’s been a success.
His ability to create from deep was largely negated by Harry Kane at Wembley but as Spurs switched off in the second half, Chiellini became more influential – as shown by his involvement in Paulo Dybala’s tie-winning goal.
Who will Zidane actually pick?
Juventus v Real Madrid – Tuesday, 1945 GMT
Zinedine Zidane has a whole host of options available to him and he has often surprised with his team selections in big matches, making life a bit more difficult for opposition managers. Gareth Bale, back from injury, was on the bench in both legs against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 whereas Isco, enjoying a sensational recent international break with the Spanish national side, only started one of the matches against the French champions-elect.
Instead, Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio were preferred by Zidane and combined well with Marcelo and Carvajal as Real Madrid ran out comfortable winners against PSG. Things may well be different against a much more Champions League-savvy Juventus side but unlike against Paris, Zizou will have all three of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric available – and Mateo Kovacic losing his place would be a huge call, considering his performances of late.
Which version of Montella’s Sevilla will show up?
Sevilla v Bayern Munich – Tuesday, 1945 GMT
Sevilla have somewhat fumbled their way into the last eight of the Champions League, having endured a poor season by their own recent standards. They drew twice against Liverpool in the group stage and knocked out Manchester United in the last round, but also got hammered by Spartak Moscow and have conceded five in the league on three occasions since the turn of the year. It’s been a season of extremes in Andalusia.
They were impressive defending the flanks against Manchester United but Bayern will be a different story altogether. With the Bundesliga all but over, Bayern have prioritised continental glory and warmed up for Sevilla by hammering Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in their last game.
...but does it matter which version of Montella’s Sevilla shows up?
Sevilla v Bayern Munich – Tuesday, 1945 GMT
As good as Sevilla were against Manchester United, the reality was that Jose Mourinho’s side allowed his side to be beaten. United were strangely passive, wide open at the back and allowed Sevilla’s most influential players to affect the game – while struggling themselves in the opposition’s third of the pitch. Jupp Heynckes won’t allow such complacency and Bayern are quite simply a much better side than Manchester United.
Arturo Vidal, a key figure in Heynckes’ scheme, will make life much more difficult for Steven N’Zonzi and Ever Banega – the Chilean will help cover on the flanks and join the attack regularly. Bayern will be much more compact than Manchester United, and if Sevilla have too many moments where they provide lots of space without showing awareness to close the ball-carrier, they will be punished.
Will Roma survive Valverde’s suffocating tactics?
Barcelona v Roma – Wednesday, 1945 GMT
Everyone knows how difficult playing against Barcelona is. Even getting most things right – as Antonio Conte did in Chelsea’s Round of 16 tie against the Catalan giants – one mistake and Barça will punish you.
For Roma to have any chance of success in the quarters, they must emulate Chelsea’s largely excellent low-block defensive display, cut out the errors, remain patient enough to choose the right opportunity to counter – and resolve the issues on their right-hand side that saw Shakhtar Donetsk cause them huge problems in the previous round.
If they’re able to do all the above and their star players perform, they have a chance. Much will depend on impressive young Turkish winger Cengiz Under – and on Edin Dzeko’s ability to convert the few chances Roma will get into goals.
Who will be Roma’s Willian?
Barcelona v Roma – Wednesday, 1945 GMT
As good as this incarnation of Barcelona is, they will offer you chances to attack them. What will prove key to Roma in the quarter-final is their ability to take those chances. Olivier Giroud was poor for Chelsea at the Camp Nou and Edin Dzeko must do better with his hold-up play than the French international did.
That’s just one piece of the puzzle. Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco likes to press high – a potentially suicidal tactic against Barcelona, who are adept at inviting you on before a few quick passes leave you horrendously exposed. Valverde’s men are also tough to break: they don't give opponents much space to work with. Willian was excellent at finding space when it didn’t exist for Chelsea; can Diego Perotti, Cengiz Under or Kevin Strootman do the same to hit Barça where it hurts?
What did Pep learn from City’s loss to Liverpool?
Liverpool v Manchester City – Wednesday, 1945 GMT
City’s dizzy spell against Liverpool in their only Premier League loss of the campaign won’t have been in vain if Guardiola has been able to learn from it. Individual errors and a previously unseen mental fragility saw the Blues concede three at in 10 minutes at Anfield, meaning even two late goals couldn’t salvage anything from the match.
January's Premier League encounter saw Liverpool press City with a ferocious intensity, denying their most influential players time and space on the ball, isolating players in wide positions, winning possession back high up the pitch and taking the game to City in a way very few sides have been brave enough to this term. City looked flustered and the mistakes were punished. What did Pep learn? Can Liverpool recapture that intensity? A mouth-watering tie awaits.
Can Leroy Sané continue to influence?
Liverpool v Manchester City – Wednesday, 1945 GMT
Leroy Sane has been brilliant for Manchester City in the Premier League this season, with 11 goals and nine assists in his 21 starts for the Champions elect. He has been less influential in the Champions League but is in particularly sensational form at present and was one of the few City players to perform up to expectations in that 4-3 defeat at Anfield.
The 22-year-old German found space against Liverpool where others couldn’t and scored a great goal. He will be key to City’s chances of being able to do something they really struggled to do against Liverpool in the league – apply their own tactics and effectively play their own game against Klopp’s side.
