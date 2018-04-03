8 big questions for the Champions League quarter-finals

The Champions League quarter-finals are upon us, with the great and good of European football whittled down to the best eight. With two sides from England, two from Italy, three from Spain and one from Germany, each of the continent's top four leagues are represented and all we know is that the Premier League will be represented in the semi-finals, with Manchester City and Liverpool pitted against each other.

In other ties, the usual suspects of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are joined this time by Roma and Sevilla, with the final in Kiev a couple of rounds away. What are the key questions to be asked ahead of the first legs? Where will the ties be won and lost? We take a look at the issues ahead of kick off.