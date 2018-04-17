9 managers who were sacked the season after winning trophies

If it wasn’t already clear, the PSG board’s treatment of Blanc in 2016 confirmed the suspicion that the Champions League was the club’s priority. The former World Cup winner had just led the Parisians to a third consecutive Ligue 1 title by a margin of 31 points, but that – together with two domestic cups – wasn’t enough to spare him the chairman’s bullet after PSG failed to advance beyond the quarter-finals of Europe’s biggest competition.

Blanc must have felt even more hard done by the following season, when Unai Emery was spared the sack despite failing to win the title and also falling short on the continent.