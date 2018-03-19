9 managers who won't be in their current jobs at the start of next season

Southampton replaced Mauricio Pellegrino with Mark Hughes earlier this week, a move which amounts to a final throw of the dice by a club battling against relegation from the Premier League.

It’s relatively rare for bosses to be shown the door at this late stage of the season, but there will be plenty of changes in the dugouts around Europe come the summer. In this slideshow, we pick out nine managers who are unlikely to be in their current jobs at the start of 2018-19.