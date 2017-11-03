Chelsea and Man United: Combined XI

A tough call, but De Gea edges out Thibaut Courtois between the sticks. The two men bring different qualities to the role: the United custodian is an incredibly agile shot-stopper whose show reel of saves is probably better than anyone else’s in world football, but the Chelsea goalkeeper is superior when it comes to claiming crosses and dominating his penalty area.

Both of the former Atletico Madrid custodians are excellent distributors of the ball, but De Gea’s remarkable reflexes earn him the No.1 jersey by a whisker.