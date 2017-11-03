Chelsea and Man United: Combined XI
By Greg Lea
GK: David de Gea (Man United)
A tough call, but De Gea edges out Thibaut Courtois between the sticks. The two men bring different qualities to the role: the United custodian is an incredibly agile shot-stopper whose show reel of saves is probably better than anyone else’s in world football, but the Chelsea goalkeeper is superior when it comes to claiming crosses and dominating his penalty area.
Both of the former Atletico Madrid custodians are excellent distributors of the ball, but De Gea’s remarkable reflexes earn him the No.1 jersey by a whisker.
RB: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Azpilicueta may have spent most of this season as a right-sided centre-back in Antonio Conte’s three-man defence, but he’s a right-back by trade and is the type of player who could do a job virtually anywhere on the pitch.
Antonio Valencia has been a revelation since his conversion from winger to full-back and would provide more dynamism and attacking thrust down the flank. Azpilicueta is stronger defensively, though, while the quality of his delivery from out wide is underappreciated – no Premier League defender has more assists to his name in 2017/18.
CB: David Luiz (Chelsea)
Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea opted to re-sign David Luiz from PSG in summer 2016, but the Brazil international has rebuilt his reputation in his second spell at Stamford Bridge. While still occasionally prone to rushes of blood to the head, Luiz has become a great deal more defensively reliable in the last couple of seasons, and he remains a tremendous passer of the ball.
Phil Jones has begun the campaign extremely well, going a long way to banishing doubts about his suitability for the centre-back role at United, but he’s not yet done enough to surpass Luiz.
CB: Eric Bailly (Man United)
Athletic, robust and imposing, it’s easy to forget that Bailly is still only 23 years of age. The former Villarreal man has shown great maturity in adapting to life at United following a big-money move ahead of the 2016/17 season, and there’s still plenty of time for him to get even better.
Bailly fights off competition from Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger for his place in the team, with the Chelsea duo unable to provide the same blend of qualities as United’s Ivorian.
LB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)
Like his team-mate Luiz, former Bolton and Sunderland man Alonso was doubted upon his return to the Premier League in 2016. The Spaniard is well suited to Antonio Conte’s wing-back system due to his desire to get forward at every opportunity, but with the more defence-minded Azpilicueta on the other side of the back four he’d have the freedom to regularly join the attack in this team.
Ashley Young has adapted surprisingly well to full-back duties in recent times, with Jose Mourinho preferring the former wide man to the likes of Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw and Daley Blind, but Alonso gets the nod at left-back.
CM: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
The Premier League’s ball-winner supreme is a guaranteed pick in the engine room. Kante’s speed across the ground, intelligent reading of the game and boundless energy make him a formidable opponent and perfect team-mate.
He’s also made advances with the ball, improving both his ability and confidence to play incisive, positive passes. It’s the Frenchman’s ability to relentlessly regain possession that really marks him out, though; there’s no-one quite like him in the rest of the Premier League.
CM: Paul Pogba (Man United)
The type of exceptional talent worth building a team around, Pogba works best as part of a midfield trio – hence, in part, our choice of 4-3-3 formation The France international may currently be sidelined with a hamstring injury, but when fully fit he’s undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s best players.
A wonderfully inventive midfielder who makes things happen in the final third, Pogba can both create and convert chances. He’s powerful and dynamic, too, and thrives in transition as well as in phases of established possession.
CM: Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)
Fabregas hasn't always been guaranteed a starting spot during Antonio Conte’s tenure, but he makes the cut in this combined XI. The Spaniard brings control, authority and a fine range of passing in the centre of the park, setting the tempo and directing the play.
Fabregas squeezes past former team-mate Nemanja Matic, now on the books at Manchester United. While the Serbia international is a superior defensive presence, Fabregas’ magnificent distribution earns him a spot in the side.
RW: Marcus Rashford (Man United)
Rashford broke into the United first team as a centre-forward and has spent most of this season operating from the left, but he’s selected on the opposite flank in our side. The 20-year-old has bags of potential but is also impressing in the here and now, with his touch, footwork, speed and finishing ability all vital assets.
Pedro Rodriguez is perhaps a little unfortunate to miss out, while Juan Mata is another option as inverted wide man on the right. It’s Rashford’s positivity and vigour which ultimately gets him over the line.
ST: Romelu Lukaku (Man United)
Lukaku has come in for some criticism in recent weeks, with the United striker having failed to find the back of the net in his last six outings in all competitions. He’s still scored 11 times this season and is a proven goal-getter at Premier League level, though, with the Belgian possessing excellent instinct and movement inside the penalty area.
Alvaro Morata is arguably a more polished centre-forward, and he certainly runs Lukaku close. But on balance, the ex-Everton marksman gets the nod – he’d guarantee goals in this team.
LW: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
The Premier League’s outstanding attacking player in 2016/17, Hazard is one of the first names on Antonio Conte’s team sheet and things are no different here.
A superb dribbler who beats opponents for fun with his trickery and acceleration, the Belgian forward has become even more decisive in the final third in the last 18 months or so, averaging a top-flight goal or assist every 147 minutes since the start of last season.
Total players per club: Chelsea 6, Man United 5
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.