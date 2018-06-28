England vs The Big Boys: a (horrible) history of narrow tournament defeats

England haven’t been uniformly terrible in the past 16 years, despite what post-tournament post-mortems would have you believe. In fact, only one of their 10 tournament losses to a decent side was by more than a single goal.

Let’s look back at those matches with a more judicious eye to see where the Golden Generation and their various managers went wrong. Were England really as bad as all that? OK, but apart from in Bloemfontein? And, you know, against the rather non-major Iceland…