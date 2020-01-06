FA Cup third-round roundup: who went through?

Image 1 of 17 Up for the cup... Ah, third-round weekend: an exciting staple of any English football league season, no matter what anyone says. Shocks, surprises and VAR-assisted comebacks: they all featured strongly this weekend across 32 ties – and here's what happened...

Image 2 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Watford v Tranmere Rovers League One strugglers Tranmere fought back from 3-0 down at half-time to earn a replay with Premier League Watford. Substitute Paul Mullin scored the 87th minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

Image 3 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Liverpool v Everton Liverpool academy graduate Curtis Jones scored a stunning long-range effort as a youthful Reds team downed a much more familiar Everton at Goodison Park. It was the 18-year-old’s first senior goal – and what a way to get it.

Image 4 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Rochdale v Newcastle United 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn Rochdale a 1-1 draw and a replay with Newcastle. Miguel Almiron had given the visitors a first-half lead, but Steve Bruce's side will have to go again at St James'.

Image 5 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Preston v Norwich Norwich academy product Adam Idah scored a hat-trick as the Canaries beat Preston 4-2. Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop netted for Preston, while Onel Hernandez was also on target for Norwich.

Image 6 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Wolves v Manchester United Manchester United failed to have a single shot on target - the first time they have done that in a domestic match since January 2015. Marcus Rashford hit the post for them, while Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was also denied by the woodwork.

Image 7 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Crystal Palace v Derby Wayne Rooney helped Derby to a 1-0 away win over Premier League Crystal Palace. Chris Martin scored the only goal of the game, while Luka Milivojevic was sent off for Palace after referee Michael Oliver... wait for it: consulted a pitchside monitor to make his decision.

Image 8 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Rotherham v Hull Tom Eaves scored a last-minute goal to complete his hat-trick and a 3-2 comeback victory for Hull. Michael Smith and Kyle Vassell were on target for Rotherham, who also had Adam Thompson sent off.

Image 9 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday Adam Reach scored the only goal of the game as Sheffield Wednesday caused an upset by knocking out Premier League Brighton – a far cry from the Seagulls' run to the semi-finals in 2018-19.

Image 10 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Fulham v Aston Villa Anthony Knockaert and Harry Arter were on target as Fulham claimed a Premier League scalp by beating Aston Villa 2-1. Anwar El Ghazi scored for Villa, who face the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Leicester on Wednesday.

Image 11 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Manchester City v Port Vale Manchester City academy graduate Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 victory for the holders over Port Vale. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden were also on target for City, with Tom Pope – who once famously tweeted about scoring past a John Stones-starring backline – scoring for Vale.

Image 12 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Middlesbrough v Tottenham Lucas Moura saved Tottenham’s blushes at the Riverside with a second-half equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Championship side Middlesbrough. Ashley Fletcher had given Boro a 50th-minute lead, but Lucas's leveller came 11 minutes later.

Image 13 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Chelsea eased into the fourth round with a 2-0 win over Forest thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley. The Championship side had made 10 changes for the fixture, with Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi resting a string of senior players.

Image 14 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Bournemouth v Luton Dominic Solanke scored his first goal for Bournemouth in a 4-0 rout against Luton. Phil Billing netted twice, with Callum Wilson rounding off a good afternoon for the hosts.

Image 15 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Sheffield United v Fylde Non-league Fylde - the lowest ranked team left in the competition - ran Premier League Sheffield United close in a 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane. Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke gave the Blades a 2-0 lead before Jordan Williams halved the deficit.

Image 16 of 17 (Image credit: PA Images) Burton v Northampton League Two Northampton knocked out League One Burton in a 4-2 win thanks to goals from Nicky Adams, Ryan Watson, Charlie Goode and Sam Hoskins. Ryan Edwards and Scott Fraser scored for the home team.