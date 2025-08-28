All Champions League fixtures, in full for 2025/26

The Champions League fixtures for 2025/26 are out.

For the first time ever, there will be six representatives from England in the Champions League, with Europa League winners Tottenham joining the sides that finished in the top five in the Premier League.

That includes Conference League champions Chelsea, who qualify for the competition through finishing in the top five rather than winning a UEFA competition.

Liverpool and Manchester City join the Blues in Pot 1, with Arsenal in Pot 2 – Spurs are in Pot 3, while Newcastle United return to the big time in Pot 3.

Over the course of the next few months, all 36 teams will get eight fixtures each, randomly generated, as they play two from each pot.

FourFourTwo are here to help you with how to watch the Champions League, while our interactive calendar will show you when every matchday takes place.

So who plays who?

All Champions League fixtures this season

Bayern Munich

Chelsea (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Club Brugge (H)

Arsenal (A)

Sporting (H)

PSV (A)

Union Saint-Gilloise (H)

Pafos (A)

Chelsea

Barcelona (H)

Bayern (A)

Benfica (H)

Atalanta (A)

Ajax (H)

Napoli (A)

Pafos (H)

Qarabag (A)

Real Madrid

Manchester City (H)

Liverpool (A)

Juventus (H)

Benfica (A)

Marseille (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Monaco (H)

Kairat (A)

Inter Milan

Liverpool (H)

Borussia Dortmund (A)

Arsenal (H)

Atletico Madrid (A)

Slavia Prague (H)

Ajax (A)

Kairat (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

Borussia Dortmund

Inter (H)

Manchester City (A)

Villarreal (H)

Juventus (A)

Bodø/Glimt (H)

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Copenhagen (A)

Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Chelsea (A)

Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Copenhagen (H)

Newcastle United (A)

Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich (H)

Barcelona (A)

Atalanta (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sporting CP (A)

Newcastle United (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Villarreal (A)

Napoli (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Monaco (A)

Bayer Leverkusen

Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Manchester City (A)

Villarreal (H)

Benfica (A)

PSV Eindhoven (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Newcastle United (H)

Copenhagen (A)

Arsenal

Bayern Munich (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Atlético Madrid (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Kairat (H)

Athletic Club (A)

Atalanta

Chelsea (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Club Brugge (H)

Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Slavia Prague (H)

Marseille (A)

Athletic Club (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

Benfica

Real Madrid (H)

Chelsea (A)

Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Juventus (A)

Napoli (H)

Ajax (A)

Qarabağ (H)

Newcastle United (A)

Club Brugge

Barcelona (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Arsenal (H)

Atalanta (A)

Marseille (H)

Sporting CP (A)

Monaco (H)

Kairat (A)

Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool (H)

Barcelona (A)

Atalanta (H)

Atlético Madrid (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Napoli (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Qarabağ (A)

Juventus

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Benfica (H)

Villarreal (A)

Sporting CP (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

Pafos (H)

Monaco (A)

Villarreal

Manchester City (H)

Borussia Dortmund (A)

Juventus (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

Ajax (H)

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Copenhagen (H)

Pafos (A)

Marseille

Liverpool (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Atalanta (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Ajax (H)

Sporting CP (A)

Newcastle United (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Villarreal (H)

Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Slavia Prague (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

Copenhagen (H)

Monaco (A)

Bodo/Glimt

Manchester City (H)

Borussia Dortmund (A)

Juventus (H)

Atlético Madrid (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Monaco (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Sporting

Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Club Brugge (H)

Juventus (A)

Marseille (H)

Napoli (A)

Kairat (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Olympiacos

Real Madrid (H)

Barcelona (A)

Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Arsenal (A)

PSV Eindhoven (H)

Ajax (A)

Pafos (H)

Kairat (A)

Ajax

Inter (H)

Chelsea (A)

Benfica (H)

Villarreal (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Marseille (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Qarabağ (A)

Slavia Prague

Barcelona (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Arsenal (H)

Atalanta (A)

Bodø/Glimt (H)

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Pafos (A)

PSV

Bayern Munich (H)

Liverpool (A)

Atlético Madrid (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

Napoli (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Union Saint-Gilloise (H)

Newcastle United (A)

Napoli

Chelsea (H)

Manchester City (A)

Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

Benfica (A)

Sporting CP (H)

PSV Eindhoven (A)

Qarabağ (H)

Copenhagen (A)

Athletic Club

Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Borussia Dortmund (A)

Arsenal (H)

Atalanta (A)

Sporting CP (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Qarabağ (H)

Newcastle United (A)

Qarabag

Chelsea (H)

Liverpool (A)

Eintracht Frankfurt (H)

Benfica (A)

Ajax (H)

Napoli (A)

Copenhagen (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Monaco

Manchester City (H)

Real Madrid (A)

Juventus (H)

Club Brugge (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Bodø/Glimt (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Pafos (A)

Galatasaray

Liverpool (H)

Manchester City (A)

Atlético Madrid (H)

Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Bodø/Glimt (H)

Ajax (A)

Union Saint-Gilloise (H)

Monaco (A)

Newcastle United

Barcelona (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Benfica (H)

Bayer Leverkusen (A)

PSV Eindhoven (H)

Marseille (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Union Saint-Gilloise (A)

Union Saint-Gilloise

Inter Milan (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Atalanta (H)

Atlético Madrid (A)

Marseille (H)

PSV Eindhoven (A)

Newcastle United (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Copenhagen

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Barcelona (A)

Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Villarreal (A)

Napoli (H)

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Kairat (H)

Qarabağ (A)

Qarabag

Bayern Munich (H)

Chelsea (A)

Villarreal (H)

Juventus (A)

Slavia Prague (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Monaco (H)

Kairat (A)

Kairat Almaty

Real Madrid (H)

Inter Milan (A)

Club Brugge (H)

Arsenal (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Sporting CP (A)

Pafos (H)

Copenhagen (A)