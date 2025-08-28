All Champions League fixtures, in full for 2025/26
Here are all the Champions League fixtures for the 2025/26 season, following the draw in Monaco
The Champions League fixtures for 2025/26 are out.
For the first time ever, there will be six representatives from England in the Champions League, with Europa League winners Tottenham joining the sides that finished in the top five in the Premier League.
That includes Conference League champions Chelsea, who qualify for the competition through finishing in the top five rather than winning a UEFA competition.
Liverpool and Manchester City join the Blues in Pot 1, with Arsenal in Pot 2 – Spurs are in Pot 3, while Newcastle United return to the big time in Pot 3.
Over the course of the next few months, all 36 teams will get eight fixtures each, randomly generated, as they play two from each pot.
FourFourTwo are here to help you with how to watch the Champions League, while our interactive calendar will show you when every matchday takes place.
So who plays who?
All Champions League fixtures this season
Bayern Munich
Chelsea (H)
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Club Brugge (H)
Arsenal (A)
Sporting (H)
PSV (A)
Union Saint-Gilloise (H)
Pafos (A)
Chelsea
Barcelona (H)
Bayern (A)
Benfica (H)
Atalanta (A)
Ajax (H)
Napoli (A)
Pafos (H)
Qarabag (A)
Real Madrid
Manchester City (H)
Liverpool (A)
Juventus (H)
Benfica (A)
Marseille (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Monaco (H)
Kairat (A)
Inter Milan
Liverpool (H)
Borussia Dortmund (A)
Arsenal (H)
Atletico Madrid (A)
Slavia Prague (H)
Ajax (A)
Kairat (H)
Union Saint-Gilloise (A)
Borussia Dortmund
Inter (H)
Manchester City (A)
Villarreal (H)
Juventus (A)
Bodø/Glimt (H)
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Athletic Bilbao (H)
Copenhagen (A)
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain (H)
Chelsea (A)
Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Copenhagen (H)
Newcastle United (A)
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich (H)
Barcelona (A)
Atalanta (H)
Bayer Leverkusen (A)
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Sporting CP (A)
Newcastle United (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Bayer Leverkusen (H)
Villarreal (A)
Napoli (H)
Bodø/Glimt (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Monaco (A)
Bayer Leverkusen
Paris Saint-Germain (H)
Manchester City (A)
Villarreal (H)
Benfica (A)
PSV Eindhoven (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Newcastle United (H)
Copenhagen (A)
Arsenal
Bayern Munich (H)
Inter Milan (A)
Atlético Madrid (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Kairat (H)
Athletic Club (A)
Atalanta
Chelsea (H)
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Club Brugge (H)
Eintracht Frankfurt (A)
Slavia Prague (H)
Marseille (A)
Athletic Club (H)
Union Saint-Gilloise (A)
Benfica
Real Madrid (H)
Chelsea (A)
Bayer Leverkusen (H)
Juventus (A)
Napoli (H)
Ajax (A)
Qarabağ (H)
Newcastle United (A)
Club Brugge
Barcelona (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
Arsenal (H)
Atalanta (A)
Marseille (H)
Sporting CP (A)
Monaco (H)
Kairat (A)
Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool (H)
Barcelona (A)
Atalanta (H)
Atlético Madrid (A)
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Napoli (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Qarabağ (A)
Juventus
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Benfica (H)
Villarreal (A)
Sporting CP (H)
Bodø/Glimt (A)
Pafos (H)
Monaco (A)
Villarreal
Manchester City (H)
Borussia Dortmund (A)
Juventus (H)
Bayer Leverkusen (A)
Ajax (H)
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Copenhagen (H)
Pafos (A)
Marseille
Liverpool (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Atalanta (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Ajax (H)
Sporting CP (A)
Newcastle United (H)
Union Saint-Gilloise (A)
Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Villarreal (H)
Eintracht Frankfurt (A)
Slavia Prague (H)
Bodø/Glimt (A)
Copenhagen (H)
Monaco (A)
Bodo/Glimt
Manchester City (H)
Borussia Dortmund (A)
Juventus (H)
Atlético Madrid (A)
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Monaco (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Sporting
Paris Saint-Germain (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
Club Brugge (H)
Juventus (A)
Marseille (H)
Napoli (A)
Kairat (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Olympiacos
Real Madrid (H)
Barcelona (A)
Bayer Leverkusen (H)
Arsenal (A)
PSV Eindhoven (H)
Ajax (A)
Pafos (H)
Kairat (A)
Ajax
Inter (H)
Chelsea (A)
Benfica (H)
Villarreal (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Marseille (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Qarabağ (A)
Slavia Prague
Barcelona (H)
Inter Milan (A)
Arsenal (H)
Atalanta (A)
Bodø/Glimt (H)
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Athletic Bilbao (H)
Pafos (A)
PSV
Bayern Munich (H)
Liverpool (A)
Atlético Madrid (H)
Bayer Leverkusen (A)
Napoli (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Union Saint-Gilloise (H)
Newcastle United (A)
Napoli
Chelsea (H)
Manchester City (A)
Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
Benfica (A)
Sporting CP (H)
PSV Eindhoven (A)
Qarabağ (H)
Copenhagen (A)
Athletic Club
Paris Saint-Germain (H)
Borussia Dortmund (A)
Arsenal (H)
Atalanta (A)
Sporting CP (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Qarabağ (H)
Newcastle United (A)
Qarabag
Chelsea (H)
Liverpool (A)
Eintracht Frankfurt (H)
Benfica (A)
Ajax (H)
Napoli (A)
Copenhagen (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Monaco
Manchester City (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Juventus (H)
Club Brugge (A)
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Bodø/Glimt (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Pafos (A)
Galatasaray
Liverpool (H)
Manchester City (A)
Atlético Madrid (H)
Eintracht Frankfurt (A)
Bodø/Glimt (H)
Ajax (A)
Union Saint-Gilloise (H)
Monaco (A)
Newcastle United
Barcelona (H)
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Benfica (H)
Bayer Leverkusen (A)
PSV Eindhoven (H)
Marseille (A)
Athletic Bilbao (H)
Union Saint-Gilloise (A)
Union Saint-Gilloise
Inter Milan (H)
Bayern Munich (A)
Atalanta (H)
Atlético Madrid (A)
Marseille (H)
PSV Eindhoven (A)
Newcastle United (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Copenhagen
Borussia Dortmund (H)
Barcelona (A)
Bayer Leverkusen (H)
Villarreal (A)
Napoli (H)
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Kairat (H)
Qarabağ (A)
Qarabag
Bayern Munich (H)
Chelsea (A)
Villarreal (H)
Juventus (A)
Slavia Prague (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Monaco (H)
Kairat (A)
Kairat Almaty
Real Madrid (H)
Inter Milan (A)
Club Brugge (H)
Arsenal (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Sporting CP (A)
Pafos (H)
Copenhagen (A)
