Incredible international debutants who went on to greatness

In August 1994, Zidane came off the bench to help France come back from two down against the Czech Republic. The 22-year-old scored an outrageous individual goal to halve the deficit, running through the Czech defence with ease before slamming home from long distance. Then he headed in from a corner to complete his brace and level the scores.

That bullet header was a sign of things to come. Four years later, Zidane nodded in twice as hosts France beat Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup Final. Of course, his bonce would later get him in trouble in 2006, when he was sent off for sinking his noggin into Marco Materazzi, but he remains one of Les Bleus’ best of all time.