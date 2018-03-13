Lionel Messi: the 14 greatest moments of my career

La Liga, April 23, 2017

Although Barcelona ended up coming second in the league to arch-rivals Real Madrid, the final Clasico of the season was a special one for Messi as he passed 500 goals for the club.

LM: "It was a perfect night, one where everything went right, where I got everything that I wanted. I scored two great goals against Real Madrid inside the Bernabeu, with the second coming in the last minute to win us the game. And then you have the fact it was my 500th goal for Barcelona, too!

"I couldn’t have asked for anything more. If I had not scored in that moment, we would have said goodbye to the league title there and then. It was a goal that gave us the drive to carry on fighting to try to win the league. We deserved to win this match and it was an emotional moment for all Barcelonistas.

"Luis Enrique was really complimentary after the game, saying that I was ‘the best player in history’, but I should say it was his arrival that motivated us all to compete again."