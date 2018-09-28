Liverpool’s 25 best transfer bargains of the Premier League era

Liverpool splashed the cash in the summer transfer window, spending £177m - more than any other English club - on Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Jurgen Klopp will hope the sizeable outlay brings a return in the form of the Premier League title this season, but despite the Reds' strong start it's still too early to say whether the four new additions will go down as successes at Anfield.

In this slideshow, we look back at 20 of the club's best transfer bargains since 1992...