Premier League relegation specialists who (apparently) loved going down

Alongside Hermann Hreidarsson, Blake holds the record for the most relegations in Premier League history. The Wales international was first demoted with Sheffield United in 1993/94, then twice at Bolton in 1996 and 1998, as well as at Blackburn the following season and again at Wolves in 2004.

Blake got on the wrong side of the law by stealing from a fruit machine in his youth, but has been more sensible and successful in his post-football career. He's set up his own property development company and won an award for Best Supporting Actor at Film Fest Cymru for his role in a short film called The Homing Bird. Beats going down to the second tier for a sixth time.