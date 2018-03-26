Ranked! The 10 best goalkeepers of the 21st century

We’ve been treated to some of the very best ‘keepers in history since the turn of the millennium with the greatest of them all, Gianluigi Buffon, insisting he will retire from the game should Juventus fail to win the Champions League this season – the only major club trophy that has eluded him.

The Italian, 40 years old and the biggest casualty of the Azzurri's failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup, has long made it known he will only play on beyond this season's end if his team succeed in winning the competition.

Buffon, whose longevity has more than justified Juve spending what was then a divisive world-record £32.6m for a goalkeeper in 2001, was in Italy's squad way back at the 1998 World Cup. Yet while some consider him the finest ever, others don’t believe he’s even the best of the modern era, which has been a golden one for those representing the last line of defence.