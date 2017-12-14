Ranked! The 10 greatest Premier League teams of all time

A truly remarkable side that simply had everything. Edwin van der Sar was back to his peak, while Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic were the best centre-back combination in Europe.

Further forward, Paul Scholes, Owen Hargreaves and Michael Carrick were arguably the three most intelligent English midfielders of their generation, while the attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney rotated at will, keeping the opposition guessing. Ronaldo, in particular, was simply unstoppable – this campaign helped him win the Ballon d’Or.

The supporting cast were particularly impressive: the likes of Park Ji-sung, Darren Fletcher and John O’Shea weren’t the most revered players, but were intelligent tactical options who helped nullify opponents as part of the increasingly sophisticated game plans supplied by Sir Alex Ferguson - and Carlos Queiroz, who left Old Trafford in summer 2008 after becoming "The closest you could be to being the Manchester United manager without actually holding the title,” according to non other than Fergie himself.