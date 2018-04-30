Ranked! The 10 most depressing teams to support in Britain right now

Leeds fell from grace thanks to dire mismanagement in the years after reaching the 2000-01 Champions League semi-finals. These days, they’re a perpetual second-tier club, desperately seeking stability in the aftermath of owner Massimo Cellino’s time in the boardroom.

Although those dark days in the League One doldrums are behind them, a typical Leeds season now involves either a flirt with relegation or a play-off challenge which gradually falls apart into the anonymity of lower mid-table: last season – when they collapsed from fourth place with eight games left to finish just outside the play-offs – was the first time in six they hadn't finished between 13th and 15th. At the time of writing, with one game to go this season, they're... 14th.

That would be fine for some of their contemporary peers, but Leeds are a club with an illustrious history and thousands of fans willing to travel the length and breadth of the country to watch their team play – frequently badly.