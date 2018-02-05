Ranked! The 20 biggest winter 2018 transfers involving Premier League clubs

West Ham beat Crystal Palace to the signature of Hugill on deadline day, as the 6ft centre-forward swapped Lancashire for the London Stadium. The 25-year-old arrives in the capital having scored 10 goals in 29 games for Preston this season; his record in front of goal is therefore solid rather than spectacular, but Hugill’s hold-up play and aerial ability was probably what attracted David Moyes in the first place.

The January window was a frustrating one for West Ham in general, but Sam Byram and Aaron Cresswell have both excelled after joining the club from Championship sides in recent years, and Hugill will be keen to follow in their footsteps.