Ranked! The 20 greatest World Cup kits EVER

Egg-chasing is an appalling spectacle (who wants to see twist-faced, cauliflower-eared, testes-tweaking lummoxes lying in big piles?) but we’re happy to make an exception for the resplendent, Haka-yelling All Blacks.

So the All Whites can be forgiven for travelling to South Africa with a backup kit that was basically a tribute to their more competent sporting brethren. And in a strange way, it worked: New Zealand may have exited at the group stage, but they ended the tournament as the only unbeaten side.