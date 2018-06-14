Ranked! The 25 best World Cup players EVER

Lineker’s composure inside the 18-yard box is what’s earned him a place in the top 25. The England striker always seemed able to find space in the box to finish – no doubt aided by the blinding effect of that preposterous day-glo tan (making the most of his time at Barcelona).

He was the Golden Boot winner at Mexico 1986, and provided some of Italia 90’s most memorable moments – including an equaliser against West Germany in the semi-final... and that glance to the bench after Paul Gascoigne’s booking.