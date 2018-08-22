Ranked! The Championship’s 10 smartest transfers of the summer

A move that seemed to rumble on throughout the summer. It took until three days before the window closed for West Brom to swap Salomon Rondon for Newcastle striker Gayle, both going on loan for the season in a deal that looks to suit all parties.

Gayle has struggled to bridge the gap between Championship and top-flight football in recent years, having scored 23 times for the Magpies during their promotion season but struggling with a record of a goal every 223 minutes in the Premier League.

That will be of no concern to the Baggies, though, as long as his pace and sharp finishing do enough to set them on the right track from now until next May.