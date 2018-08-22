Ranked! The Championship’s 10 smartest transfers of the summer
By Sean Cole
Plugging the gaps
The Championship promises to be as compelling a contest as ever this season, with a number of ambitious sides scrambling for a lucrative spot in the Premier League.
And after a busy summer’s activity, these second-tier sides look to have addressed deficiencies excellently with sensible arrivals...
10. Dwight Gayle, West Brom
A move that seemed to rumble on throughout the summer. It took until three days before the window closed for West Brom to swap Salomon Rondon for Newcastle striker Gayle, both going on loan for the season in a deal that looks to suit all parties.
Gayle has struggled to bridge the gap between Championship and top-flight football in recent years, having scored 23 times for the Magpies during their promotion season but struggling with a record of a goal every 223 minutes in the Premier League.
That will be of no concern to the Baggies, though, as long as his pace and sharp finishing do enough to set them on the right track from now until next May.
9. Joel Asoro, Swansea
Among the few positives in another dreadful campaign for Sunderland were the chances handed to a clutch of promising youngsters. With more established figures failing to perform, Chris Coleman explored other options including Asoro.
The Sweden youth international of Ghanaian descent became Graham Potter’s first major signing for Swansea last month. An explosive and tricky winger who has been watched by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, his arrival is in keeping with an emphasis on brave, attacking football that was lost towards the end of Swansea’s time in the top-flight. And at 19, he’s only going to get better.
8. Kristian Pedersen, Birmingham
Left-back had long been a problem position for Birmingham. Although Jonathan Grounds had been a good servant for several years, particularly considering he joined on a free from Oldham during a period of self-imposed austerity, he was never sufficiently dynamic or capable on the ball to offer an attacking threat.
Kristian Pedersen was thus brought in for £2.5m from Union Berlin, with his registration only being completed shortly before the Blues’ season opener due to their transfer embargo. The 24-year-old showed promise in that game, a 2-2 draw with Norwich, pushing forward well and delivering dangerous set-pieces. Despite some moments of suspect positioning, he’ll be an automatic pick for Garry Monk.
7. Adam Webster, Bristol City
It always looked unlikely that Bristol City would keep hold of Aden Flint after another impressive season, so manager Lee Johnson was quick to bring in Webster as his replacement after Flint was sold to Middlesbrough in a £7m deal.
He is six years younger and substantially cheaper than the departing stopper, and it looks like the Robins might well have got the better end of the deal. He’s more comfortable in possession when playing the ball out from the back, and is a necessary and timely replacement.
The 23-year-old might not score as many headers from set-pieces as Flint, but he’ll have a considerable influence on how Bristol City play.
6. Ryan Ledson, Preston
Preston tend to fly under the radar in a division filled with former Premier League clubs – but that’s no bad thing as they aim for a play-off charge. Alex Neil has built on the foundations laid by Simon Grayson and introduced a little more bravado at Deepdale, resulting in a seventh-place finish last season.
It was a low-key summer for Preston in the market. Precious little cash was spent on lesser-known signings including Ryan Ledson, who made his debut off the bench on the opening day. The former Everton midfielder arrived from Oxford for a fee of around £1m. Still only 20, he was previously shortlisted for the EFL Young Player of the Year award, and has the potential for further development.
5. Andy Yiadom, Reading
Reading could be set for another season of struggle, but they acted quickly to pinch Yiadom ahead of several other interested parties. The right-back spent time at non-league level following his release from Watford, before moving to Barnsley two years ago. The 26-year-old, an athletic, attack-minded full-back, was already in demand last summer but waited until the end of his deal to leave on a free transfer.
Paul Clement, then in charge of Swansea, was particularly keen on the Ghana international and monitored his situation closely. The pair have finally been united at Reading, and Royals supporters are now hoping that Yiadom can stake his claim for the right-back spot with Chris Gunter out injured.
4. Toni Leistner, QPR
Loftus Road wasn’t very busy this summer, other than Steve McClaren’s arrival as manager; just one player came in, several were released and goalkeeper Alex Smithies departed for Cardiff.
It’s a stark change from the frantic transfer activity sanctioned by owner Tony Fernandes in the past. The solitary signing is Union Berlin’s Leistner, a towering centre-back who arrived on a free transfer. Tall, powerful and a natural leader, he was immediately instated as club captain.
Leistner will hope to bring authority and order to a chaotic QPR defence that held one of the worst defensive records in the league last term, conceding 70 goals. So far there's not much sign of that changing, though.
3. Gwion Edwards, Ipswich
Paul Hurst’s arrival as manager has brought much-needed optimism back to Ipswich, and Mick McCarthy’s successor at Portman Road didn't hang around in addressing some of the deficiencies in his squad.
One thing the Tractor Boys have lacked is pace and threat in behind, and Gwion Edwards looks like he could fill that void. The Welshman’s natural talent has never been doubted, and after a few years of rebuilding his career at Crawley and Peterborough the 25-year-old is eager to show what he can do at Championship level.
An impressive debut against Blackburn, where he provide a goal and an assist as well as some devastating dribbles, made for the perfect start.
2. John McGinn, Aston Villa
Villa have occasionally been guilty of paying too much for the wrong players in their desperation to make a quick return to the top-flight – Ross McCormack and Scott Hogan are cases in point. In straitened times they’ve been forced to think harder and the arrival of Hibernian’s McGinn is a smart and progressive signing.
The Scotland international is a bright, energetic player who can inject life into a somewhat stale Villa midfield. He boasts a superb passing range, and Steve Bruce did well to pinch him from under the nose of Celtic.
The Hibs fan favourite helped re-establish the club in the Scottish Premiership last season and could turn out to be a real coup for the Villans.
1. Barry Douglas, Leeds
There was surprise when news broke that Wolves would be letting Douglas leave Molineux this summer, but their loss is most certainly Leeds's gain. Picked up for a cut-price £3 million, the 28-year-old was a revelation in the Championship with 14 assists and five goals as Wolves stormed to the title.
Douglas will surely thrive under the attack-minded Marcelo Bielsa, whose positive football has helped Leeds to the top of the table after four matches, and his set-pieces could prove a devastating weapon as the Whites aim to restore their top-flight status for the first time since 2004. A very smart capture indeed.
