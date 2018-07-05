Ranked! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96

AKA The Andy Carroll Game. In the second group game at Euro 2012, the Geordie battering ram justified Hodgson’s tactical switch with a towering, powering header. England went into half-time with the advantage but conceded two poor goals early in the second half – with Olof Mellberg involved in both. It was the Sweden defender’s effort that Joe Hart palmed onto Glen Johnson the brought the equaliser and 10 minutes later, Mellberg scored another to turn the game on its head.

However, England refused to give up, and turned the tables through Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck. Coupled with the opening draw with France, the win put England top of the group ahead of the match against Ukraine – an excellent return under the new manager who had only been in the job for less than six weeks.