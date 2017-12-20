They played for both Arsenal and Liverpool - but who got the better deal?

Manninger signed for Arsenal as David Seaman’s understudy in 1997, and went on to make 64 appearances during his five years at the club. With Seaman injured during his debut campaign, the Austrian covered and kept clean sheets in six consecutive games, the last of which came in a 1-0 win at Manchester United. His performances earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award in March 1998.

Manninger left Arsenal for Espanyol in 2002 and, after brief spells at various European sides, he surprisingly joined Liverpool in July 2016. The shot-stopper announced his retirement a year later, hanging up his gloves without ever playing a game for the Merseysiders.

Rating per club: Arsenal 4/10, Liverpool 0/10