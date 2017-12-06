Where are they now? Cruyff's legendary Barcelona Dream Team of 1991/92

Barcelona are undoubtedly global giants in the modern game, but it took the Catalan club until the early 1990s to claim their first European Cup. The Blaugrana have since won two trebles – in 2008/09 and 2014/15 – but many still consider the 1991/92 campaign, in which they won both La Liga and the pre-cursor to the Champions League, as the greatest season in the club’s history.

In this slideshow, we remember the players who starred in one of Barcelona’s best ever teams and reveal where they can be found today.