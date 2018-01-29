Where are they now? Paul Pogba’s first Manchester United team, September 2011

Goalkeeper Amos, who made just a single Premier League appearance for United, has become well acquainted with the loan system in recent years. Currently on loan at Charlton from Bolton, the 27-year-old has already appeared for no fewer than nine clubs in his career.

Peterborough, Oldham, Hull, Carlisle and Cardiff have also played temporary home to a footballing gun-for-hire, while a stint at Molde offered him respite from what’s fast becoming a pretty comprehensive UK tour.

Amos has never spent two successive seasons at the same club and only at Bolton, two years ago, has he enjoyed an entire season as No.1. But he’s halfway to doing so again at The Valley – and who knows, maybe he’ll hang about this time.