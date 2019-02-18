Who'd be in a combined Chelsea and Man United team?

Chelsea and Manchester United seem to be moving in different directions ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Monday. Granted, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were outclassed by PSG in the Champions League, but the Norwegian has guided his side to 10 victories and a draw in his 11 domestic assignments since taking charge.

Chelsea, conversely, have lost four of their last eight games in all competitions, but Maurizio Sarri still has some fine players at his disposal. In this slideshow we’ve merged the two squads to select a combined XI – but which club will have more representatives?