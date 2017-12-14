Who’d be in a combined Man City and Tottenham team?
By Greg Lea
Manchester City are threatening to run away with the Premier League title this season, but they will face another stiff test when Tottenham travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Ahead of that fixture, we’ve selected a combined XI made up of players from both teams. City may be the division’s outstanding outfit, but you’d be wrong to think this side is solely made up of Pep Guardiola’s charges…
GK: Ederson (Man City)
Ederson has made a magnificent start to his City career since making the move from Benfica in the summer. While he's pulled off a number of key saves, including a fantastic double stop in the defeat of Manchester United, it’s the Brazilian's ability to dominate his penalty area and sweep up behind City’s defence which has caught the eye most.
Hugo Lloris shares similar traits and is also among the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, but Ederson’s superior footwork and distribution gives him the edge.
RB: Kyle Walker (Man City)
Walker spent eight years at White Hart Lane before joining City for £50m in July. Many scoffed at such a hefty transfer fee, but the England international has proved his worth at the Etihad Stadium, providing energy and dynamism when pushing forward from right-back.
Serge Aurier, Walker’s replacement at Tottenham, is now finding his feet after an erratic start, while Kieran Trippier’s delivery from wide areas is superior to that of his former team-mate. Overall, though, Walker remains the more complete full-back.
CB: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)
Given that Alderweireld is arguably the Premier League’s foremost centre-half, it’s no coincidence that Spurs suffered a dip in form when he was first consigned to the treatment table earlier this season. The Belgian reads the game well and is a fine long-range passer, helping Tottenham switch from defence to attack at speed.
John Stones has answered his critics in the best possible way so far this term, delivering consistent performances in the heart of City’s backline. Nevertheless, he’s not done quite enough to get past Alderweireld just yet.
CB: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)
Vertonghen has been a mainstay in the Tottenham side since Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment in 2014 – and he’s made great strides in that time, too. Previously prone to lapses in concentration, he’s now an extremely reliable defender who’s brilliant at defending one-against-one and steering passes between the lines to more advanced team-mates.
Nicolas Otamendi has made improvements of his own in 2017/18, but he’s still not as reliable as the former Ajax man, while Vincent Kompany’s best days are behind him.
LB: Benjamin Mendy (Man City)
Mendy is currently sidelined until the start of next season due to a serious knee injury, but he still deserves his place in this team. The marauding left-back is seemingly always available for a pass on the overlap, while his end product – often in the form of driven crosses or clever cut-backs – is generally excellent.
Ben Davies has won over many of his doubters throughout 2017, during which time Danny Rose has featured only occasionally. Neither Spurs man, however, provides the same threat as Mendy.
CM: Fernandinho (Man City)
Fernandinho is never going to generate the same sort of headlines as many of his colleagues at the Etihad Stadium, but he’s a vital cog in Pep Guardiola’s machine. Anchoring the midfield behind Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, the Brazilian helps halt opposition counter-attacks and builds possession from deep.
Eric Dier fulfils similar duties at Spurs, although the England international is often used as a centre-back in a three-man defence. Harry Winks is an exciting prospect, meanwhile, but Fernandinho is best suited to the holding role.
CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
Regularly employed in a slightly deeper role this season, the Belgium international has taken his game to another level. A tremendous passer of the ball with both feet, De Bruyne oozes creativity and also possesses a wicked shot from distance – as proven by goals against Chelsea and Leicester.
As well as being adept at breaking down deep defences, the 26-year-old is quick, dynamic and adept at carrying the ball forward on the counter-attack. Put simply, De Bruyne is the Premier League’s most complete player.
CM: David Silva (Man City)
Seemingly on his way to claiming a third Premier League winner’s medal, the Spanish playmaker deserves to go down as one of the best foreign footballers to ever ply their trade in England. Silva is capable of running games like no one else; while he’s a regular creator of chances, his most impressive quality is his ability to dictate the tempo of the match.
Mousa Dembele – despite being a very different type of player – is probably Silva’s closest competitor for this position, but the City man is a cut above.
RW: Raheem Sterling (Man City)
Sterling has probably benefited from the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium more than anyone else, having vastly improved his level of performance in the last 18 months. Previously seen as a talented but inconsistent winger, the 23-year-old is now a menacing all-round forward who contributes to goals – either by converting or creating chances – on a much more regular basis.
Son Heung-min and Dele Alli are both gifted players, with the former having established himself as an important member of Tottenham’s first XI in recent weeks, but Sterling takes the right wing spot in this side.
ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham)
No one has scored more goals in the Premier League than Kane since his breakthrough campaign in 2014/15. Although his finishing is undoubtedly the England international’s strongest attribute, Tottenham’s talisman is underappreciated for his passing and link-up play – two qualities which give him the edge over Sergio Aguero in this combined team.
Gabriel Jesus is another contender for the No.9 role, but Kane’s unerring ability to find the net from virtually any position or angle makes him our pick up top.
LW: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)
Now in his fifth season at the club, Eriksen is more important to Spurs than ever. Inventive and intelligent, the Dane has the technical ability of a so-called luxury player without being a luxury; it’s the ex-Ajax schemer who often leads the press for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, helping Tottenham regain possession and go on the attack once more.
Leroy Sane has spent much of the campaign on the left for City, and would add plenty to this team with his searing speed and shooting accuracy. The German can still flit in and out of games, though, which is why Eriksen is chosen ahead of him.
Players per club: Man City 7, Tottenham 4
