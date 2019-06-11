Trending

Date of birth: January 7, 1993
Instagram: @oblakjan
Club(s): NK Olimpija, Benfica, Beira-Mar (loan), Olhanense (loan), Leiria (loan), Rio Ave (loan), Atletico Madrid
Country: Slovenia
Signing fee: £14.4million

Now one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Oblak was just 17 when he signed for Portuguese giants Benfica and helped them win the domestic treble in 2013-14 before joining Atletico Madrid in a deal which saw him become La Liga’s most expensive keeper. Justified that faith with consistent performances which resulted in him being nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2017 and 2018 while helping Atletico win the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

Jan Oblak News and Features

Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Ed McCambridge

FFT100 The best netminders on the planet, according to... well, us

FFT100
Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone admits that the away goals rule gave Atletico Madrid an ‘unfair’ advantage over Liverpool last night

By Sean Cole

Atlético Madrid With the game going to extra time, Atletico Madrid benefited from a further 30 minutes to score a decisive away goal at Anfield

Atlético Madrid

Virgil Van Dijk adamant Liverpool will not dwell on Champions League exit

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League

Premier League

Klopp vows Liverpool will rebound quickly from Champions League exit

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid character after Super Cup fightback

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid
Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid

Zinedine Zidane gives go-ahead for Real Madrid to raid rivals by triggering €120m release clause for Jan Oblak - report

By Billy Dunmore

Real Madrid Real Madrid's concerns over Thibaut Courtois have led them to take aim at Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

Real Madrid

Atletico and Real share spoils in Madrid derby stalemate

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid
Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid

Atletico's Jan Oblak wants Premier League move - report

By Harriet Drudge

Atlético Madrid The goalkeeper reportedly cites 'broken promises' as the reason for wanting to leave Wanda Metropolitano and is keen on playing in the Premier League.

Atlético Madrid
