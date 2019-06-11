Jan Oblak News and Features
Date of birth: January 7, 1993
Instagram: @oblakjan
Club(s): NK Olimpija, Benfica, Beira-Mar (loan), Olhanense (loan), Leiria (loan), Rio Ave (loan), Atletico Madrid
Country: Slovenia
Signing fee: £14.4million
Now one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Oblak was just 17 when he signed for Portuguese giants Benfica and helped them win the domestic treble in 2013-14 before joining Atletico Madrid in a deal which saw him become La Liga’s most expensive keeper. Justified that faith with consistent performances which resulted in him being nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2017 and 2018 while helping Atletico win the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.
Latest about Jan Oblak
