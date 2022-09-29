Manchester United report: Red Devils to rival Tottenham for one of world's best goalkeepers

Manchester United could go head-to-head with Tottenham for the signature of Jan Oblak, according to reports.

The Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) goalkeeper is the subject of interest from the two Premier League clubs, both of whom are considering their options between the sticks.

David de Gea is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and could be tempted by the lure of a new challenge after more than a decade as a United (opens in new tab) player.

There are also question marks over whether De Gea is a good fit for Erik ten Hag's style of play, a key tenet of which is building up from the back.

Hugo Lloris' contract with Spurs (opens in new tab) runs until 2024, but the club is already on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the 35-year-old shot-stopper.

Oblak, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, will not come cheap given his contract at the Civitas Metropolitano still has six years left to run.

According to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), United have asked Oblak's representatives to keep them up to date about the goalkeeper's plans.

Meanwhile the same publication writes that Tottenham have placed Oblak high up their list of potential successors to Lloris, who celebrated his 10th anniversary in north London in August.

The report states that Atletico are willing to listen to offers for Oblak, who has been at the club since 2014.

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break, with United and Tottenham both set for crunch derby clashes.

Spurs will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on table-topping Arsenal (opens in new tab) in the early kick-off on Saturday, before Ten Hag takes his United team to the Etihad Stadium to do battle with Manchester City (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

Lloris may need to undergo a late fitness test for Spurs after suffering a thigh strain earlier this month.

