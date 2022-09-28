Tottenham report: Spurs could face Manchester United fight for Jan Oblak

Tottenham have identified Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as the ideal long-term successor to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, according to reports, but Manchester United could provide competition for his signature.

The Spurs captain turns 36 in December and his contract expires in 2024, so the north London club have started making plans.

Oblak is the top target and he has already been contacted about a potential move next summer, says the Evening Standard. (opens in new tab)

Oblak has become one of Europe's top keepers in Madrid. (Image credit: PA Images)

The Slovenia international is on a long-term deal until 2028 in Spain, but Atleti are said to be prepared to entertain a sale.

However, United could come into the equation, as they are also looking at the 29-year-old as a replacement for David De Gea, should the Spaniard leave.

A £107 million release clause previously put off suitors from the Premier League, but the newspaper says that figure has since been lowered significantly.

Oblak joined Atleti from Benfica in 2014 as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Thibaut Courtois, and quickly made an impact.

Hugo Lloris' contract at Spurs is up in 2024. (Image credit: PA)

The Slovenian is a five-time winner of La Liga’s Zamora Trophy for the goalkeeper with the lowest goals-to-games ratio, a joint-record he holds with Victor Valdes and Antoni Ramallets.

He played a key role in the Madrid club’s La Liga title win in 2020/21, as well as their run to the Champions League final in 2015/16.

