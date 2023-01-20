Tottenham goalkeeper search: Five possible replacements for Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has been a mainstay as Tottenham's goalkeeper since joining the club in the summer of 2012, but recent mistakes has seen the 36-year-old come under increasing amounts of pressure. Spurs are currently weighing up their options on a new signing between the sticks, despite the Frenchman still having 18 months remaining on his contract.

While he has reached the last two World Cup finals as captain, questions have started to be asked about whether Lloris is still performing as an elite goalkeeper should. Indeed, after conceding four against Manchester City, Jamie Carragher claimed Lloris is now a "liability" and that Tottenham need to consider other options.

There are some obvious candidates to replace Lloris, with younger, and arguably hungrier, goalkeepers available for the right price. FourFourTwo have compiled the five best, and most realistic, options available to the North London side.

Five goalkeepers Tottenham could replace Hugo Lloris with

1. David Raya

(Image credit: Getty)

Brentford's David Raya is the standout candidate (opens in new tab) linked with the Tottenham goalkeeper's position, having impressed since getting promoted with the Bees from the Championship in 2021.

This season the Spaniard has managed to keep six clean sheets, after eight shutouts in 24 games in the previous campaign.

Raya is only under contract at the Gtech Community Stadium for another 18 months, too, which could pave the way for an exit either this January or in the summer.

Raya, who is valued at £19.4m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), could perhaps be keen on a move to Tottenham in order to boost his chances of becoming the Spain No.1, ousting Unai Simon currently occupying that position.

2. Jan Oblak

(Image credit: Getty)

Considered one of the world's best goalkeepers, the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) is reporting that Tottenham are keeping tabs on Jan Oblak for a potential move.

Oblak’s deal at Atletico Madrid runs through until 2028, meaning he could prove to be a costly acquisition should Spurs choose to make a move, though.

However, having moved to Atletico in 2014, the Slovenian could be eager for a new challenge, with Spurs offering the incentive of Premier League football.

3. Giorgi Mamardashvili

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (opens in new tab).

At 22-years-old, Mamardashvili represents an astute long-term successor to Hugo Lloris, who could spend over a decade at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he is as dependable as the Frenchman once proved. He is just under two metres tall, though, representing an entirely different profile to what Lloris provides.

Mamardashvili became Valencia's first-choice 'keeper this season, after rotating with Jasper Cillessen towards the end of the campaign. He is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt, but will likely cost considerably more when factoring in his contract ending in 2027.

4. Robert Sanchez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since working his way into the Brighton starting XI, Robert Sanchez has become one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League, and, according to Fichajes (opens in new tab), Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old as a possible replacement for Lloris.

With no need or desire to sell, though, Brighton will likely demand a hefty transfer fee to relinquish Sanchez. He is valued at around £30 million by the club, but, if their recent player sales are anything to go by, he will likely be worth closer to the region of £50m.

Like Raya, moving to Spurs could provide Sanchez with greater opportunities to become the first-choice Spain goalkeeper.

5. Jordan Pickford

(Image credit: Getty)

With Pickford's Everton contract expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season, Tottenham are reportedly considering making an early move for the England international.

Everton's position in the league table is precarious too, and the 28-year-old will certainly want to play Premier League football if the club gets relegated to the Championship.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are willing to offer Pickford a bumper contract to move to London, who could be available for a cut-price if he refuses to pen to paper on Merseyside.