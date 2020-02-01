Trending

Karim Benzema News and Features

Date of birth: December 19, 1987
Instagram: @karimbenzema
Club(s): Lyon, Real Madrid
Country: France
Signing fee: £31.5 million

Started his career at Lyon, winning four Ligue 1 titles with his hometown club before joining Real Madrid. One of the best out-and-out strikers of his era, has made more than 500 appearances for Real and amassed a host of winners medals - including four Champions League titles. Benzema scored three goals at the 2014 World Cup but was left out of the squad four years later as France were crowned champions in Russia.

See more

Latest about Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema doubles down on Olivier Giroud criticism

By Tom Seymour

Real Madrid Benzema is not backing down on his comparison of Giroud to a go-kart.

Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr reveals the Real Madrid player who has helped him most so far – and they’re not Brazilian

Posted

Real Madrid The Brazilian winger reveals which of his Madrid teammates has been the biggest influence on his career. 

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will ‘come back stronger’ after Betis defeat, says Sergio Ramos

By FourFourTwo Staff

Real Betis

Real Betis

Cristian Tello scores winner as Real Betis dent Real Madrid’s title hopes

By FourFourTwo Staff

AC Milan

AC Milan

Real Madrid spurn chance to go top after shock defeat at Real Betis

By FourFourTwo Staff

Real Betis

Real Betis

Zinedine Zidane looking on the bright side ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona

Barcelona

The lowdown on Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City clash

By FourFourTwo Staff

Manchester City

Manchester City
Loris Karius

Loris Karius will return to Liverpool this summer as Besiktas have no intention of making his loan move permanent

By Sean Cole

Liverpool The German goalkeeper joined Besiktas on a two-year loan in 2018 but the Turkish side won’t be signing him permanently when that comes to an end

Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane admits he got Real Madrid tactics wrong despite beating Atletico

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid
123...789NextArchives