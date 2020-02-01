Karim Benzema News and Features
Date of birth: December 19, 1987
Instagram: @karimbenzema
Club(s): Lyon, Real Madrid
Country: France
Signing fee: £31.5 million
Started his career at Lyon, winning four Ligue 1 titles with his hometown club before joining Real Madrid. One of the best out-and-out strikers of his era, has made more than 500 appearances for Real and amassed a host of winners medals - including four Champions League titles. Benzema scored three goals at the 2014 World Cup but was left out of the squad four years later as France were crowned champions in Russia.
By FourFourTwo Staff
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema doubles down on Olivier Giroud criticism
By Tom Seymour
Real Madrid Benzema is not backing down on his comparison of Giroud to a go-kart.
Vinicius Jr reveals the Real Madrid player who has helped him most so far – and they’re not Brazilian
Posted
Real Madrid The Brazilian winger reveals which of his Madrid teammates has been the biggest influence on his career.
Real Madrid will ‘come back stronger’ after Betis defeat, says Sergio Ramos
By FourFourTwo Staff
Real Betis
Cristian Tello scores winner as Real Betis dent Real Madrid’s title hopes
By FourFourTwo Staff
AC Milan
Real Madrid spurn chance to go top after shock defeat at Real Betis
By FourFourTwo Staff
Real Betis
Zinedine Zidane looking on the bright side ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico
By FourFourTwo Staff
Barcelona
The lowdown on Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City clash
By FourFourTwo Staff
Manchester City
Loris Karius will return to Liverpool this summer as Besiktas have no intention of making his loan move permanent
By Sean Cole
Liverpool The German goalkeeper joined Besiktas on a two-year loan in 2018 but the Turkish side won’t be signing him permanently when that comes to an end
