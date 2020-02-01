Karim Benzema News and Features

Date of birth: December 19, 1987

Instagram: @karimbenzema

Club(s): Lyon, Real Madrid

Country: France

Signing fee: £31.5 million

Started his career at Lyon, winning four Ligue 1 titles with his hometown club before joining Real Madrid. One of the best out-and-out strikers of his era, has made more than 500 appearances for Real and amassed a host of winners medals - including four Champions League titles. Benzema scored three goals at the 2014 World Cup but was left out of the squad four years later as France were crowned champions in Russia.