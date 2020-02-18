Leroy Sane News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: January 11, 1996
Instagram: @leroysane19
Club(s): Schalke, Manchester City
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £45.45million

The son of Regina Weber, a rhythmic gymnast who won bronze at the 1984 Olympics, and Souleymane Sane, a former Senegal international. Started his professional career at Schalke before joining Manchester City in 2016. Was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2018 and has established himself as one of the world's most dangerous wingers. Missed the majority of the 2019-20 season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Latest about Leroy Sane

Quiz! Can you name every club Leroy Sané has ever scored against?

By FourFourTwo Staff

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over the Manchester City wideman - but who has Sané scored against?

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Bayen Munich offer player exchange deal in bid to land Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Manchester City Reports in Germany claim that Bayern Munich have proposed a swap deal to Premier League champions Manchester City involving David Alaba and Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane on his battle to return from ‘hardest injury’

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona and Real Madrid 'threatening' Bayern Munich pursuit of Leroy Sane - report

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Leroy Sane has long been linked with Bayern Munich, but Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly circling the Manchester City winger.

Leroy Sane makes return from injury for Manchester City’s under-23s

By FourFourTwo Staff

Pep Guardiola not concerned by rumours linking Raheem Sterling with Real Madrid

By FourFourTwo Staff

Manchester City ready to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich for £80m, but want Serge Gnabry in return

By Tom Seymour

Manchester City Bayern Munich are still interested in Leroy Sane and Manchester City are willing to sell - but only if Serge Gnabry comes the other way.

Manchester City turn attentions to West Ham after turbulent week

By FourFourTwo Staff

