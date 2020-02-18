Leroy Sane News and Features
Date of birth: January 11, 1996
Instagram: @leroysane19
Club(s): Schalke, Manchester City
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £45.45million
The son of Regina Weber, a rhythmic gymnast who won bronze at the 1984 Olympics, and Souleymane Sane, a former Senegal international. Started his professional career at Schalke before joining Manchester City in 2016. Was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 2018 and has established himself as one of the world's most dangerous wingers. Missed the majority of the 2019-20 season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.
Latest about Leroy Sane
Quiz! Can you name every club Leroy Sané has ever scored against?
By FourFourTwo Staff
The rumour mill is going into overdrive over the Manchester City wideman - but who has Sané scored against?
Bayen Munich offer player exchange deal in bid to land Manchester City winger Leroy Sane
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Manchester City Reports in Germany claim that Bayern Munich have proposed a swap deal to Premier League champions Manchester City involving David Alaba and Leroy Sane.
Barcelona and Real Madrid 'threatening' Bayern Munich pursuit of Leroy Sane - report
By Billy Dunmore
Barcelona Leroy Sane has long been linked with Bayern Munich, but Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly circling the Manchester City winger.
Leroy Sane makes return from injury for Manchester City’s under-23s
By FourFourTwo Staff
Leroy Sane
Pep Guardiola not concerned by rumours linking Raheem Sterling with Real Madrid
By FourFourTwo Staff
David Silva
Manchester City ready to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich for £80m, but want Serge Gnabry in return
By Tom Seymour
Manchester City Bayern Munich are still interested in Leroy Sane and Manchester City are willing to sell - but only if Serge Gnabry comes the other way.
