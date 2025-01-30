Arsenal given green light to re-sign superstar on bargain agreement: report

Arsenal have been granted the go-ahead to re-sign a top forward and solve their issues in attack.

The Gunners cruised into the knockouts of the Champions League last night with a 2-1 over Girona in Spain – but questions still remain over manager Mikel Arteta's attack. The Gunners have resorted to using midfielder Ethan Nwaneri in Bukayo Saka's right-wing berth, in the absence of the England international following a hamstring injury.

While Nwaneri has been a palpable hit, however, there is the feeling among Arsenal's hierarchy that his long-term future is as a playmaker, with moves already underway for a new forward.

Arsenal are actively chasing a new striker – but could re-sign a former star

(Image credit: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday, Arsenal made a surprise bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggesting in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that another approach could be made, after the Midlands outfit rejected what was believed to be a £60 million bid yesterday.

The Gunners have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo this month, too – but with time running out on bringing in a difference-making attacker, Arteta could strike a pre-agreement for a former star instead.

Bryan Mbeumo has been linked to Arsenal this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Bayern Munich are set for a “major overhaul” of their squad this summer, with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka all set for release, affirming information published in December from German journalists Tobi Altschaffl and Christian Falk.

Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies are also out of contract in the summer with Altschaffl and Falk reporting that a deal for the Canadian is close. Falk, meanwhile, suggested on his Daily Briefing on January 24 that Leroy Sane could sign a new contract, with Christopher Nkunku linked with the Bavarians.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Arsenal have been linked with Sane sporadically in the past, rumours that Gnabry could move to North London have been far more frequent. transfer insider Ekrem Konur wrote that the German was on Arteta's wanted list as long ago as 2022, while Gnabry has seemingly always been open to his return.

It's worth mentioning, however, that Gnabry's contract expires in 2026 – and the report does not state whether Die Roten will look to release the German this summer or next, meaning that a reasonable fee might be needed, should Arsenal look to bring him back to London Colney.

(Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old joined Arsenal's Hale End set-up in 2011 as a 16-year-old, developing as a youngster and making 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners and enduring a tough loan spell at West Bromwich Albion. After failing to impress then-manager Tony Pulis, Gnabry sought to move back to Germany.

Gnabry – whose Champions League display for Bayern against Arsenal's bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 is ranked at no.55 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time – clearly still holds Arsenal in high esteem, though. He told Pro:Direct in a 2019 that was, “always a Gunner”, adding, “It was the hardest decision [to leave] but in the end, I think it worked out as I wanted to play. As a club, Arsenal [are] top.”

With Arsenal looking to add world-class quality in attack, Gnabry is one star who could end up playing on either wing – and thanks to his early days in N5, would count as a homegrown player in Arteta's squad quota. In FourFourTwo's view, however, his experience may count against him when looking for a new club.

Serge Gnabry has frequently been linked with a move back to Arsenal (Image credit: Amazon Prime / Serge Gnabry)

Gnabry will clearly seek a high wage, given that this will likely be the last big move of his playing career. It's unlikely Arsenal will commit to that for a player who turns 30 in the summer – and isn't an automatic starter – meaning that any move to bring the Stuttgart-born star back to the Premier League hinges on his drive and desire to still compete at the highest possible level.

Gnabry is worth €35 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Manchester City this weekend, as Premier League action resumes.