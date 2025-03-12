Arsenal want Premier League-winning forward Pep Guardiola loves in bargain deal: report

Arsenal are looking at bringing in an astute signing in the summer transfer window, with a forward who has already won the Premier League on the club's radar.

After failing to bolster their attack in the winter, Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta were dealt a major blow when both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz suffered season-ending injuries, leaving them incredibly short up front and ultimately contributing to them losing pace with Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

After their 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Arsenal are now 15 points behind Liverpool with 10 games remaining, though they do have a game in hand.

Arsenal chasing superstar signing

Arsenal have dealt well without a recognised striker, but still need more attacking reinforcements (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino has had to step in as a false nine, while 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri is getting more game time than Arteta would arguably have envisioned at the start of the season.

In a bid to not let a similar thing happen next season, the Gunners hierarchy are now working on a deal to bring more proven talent to the Emirates next term, with the club targeting a forward Pep Guardiola has huge admiration for.

Sane is out of contract in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are hoping that Leroy Sane will join from Bayern Munich on a free transfer, after contract negotiations with the German side have stalled. The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer, which Arsenal want to take advantage of.

A forward capable of playing on either wing, at No.10 or even as a false striker, Sane's talent is undoubted and would certainly improve Arsenal's squad. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highlighted how he didn't want to lose the German in 2020, but Sane found a move to Bayern Munich "too good to turn down".

During his time at Manchester City, Sane would have also worked with Arteta, who acted as an assistant to Guardiola before leaving for Arsenal in 2019. The pair's relationship is reportedly still strong, with Arteta keen on working with him again.

Valued at £38m by Transfermarkt, picking Sane up on a free transfer would certainly represent smart business from Arsenal as well, especially in the PSRs era.

Sane has been playing well alongside the likes of Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Sane would add a lot of quality and experience to Arsenal's squad, as well as cover in a number of attacking positions that they've sorely lacked this season.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host Chelsea at the Emirates.