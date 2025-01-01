The biggest players out of contract this summer

The summer transfer window is still a long way off but many clubs will be looking to see which players are out of contract and available to be snapped up for free.

With the football market growing rapidly it’s now harder than ever to sign new players without paying extortionate fees but one way for clubs to navigate this is to sign players who are coming to the end of their current contracts.

Some big names are yet to set pen to paper on contracts past Summer 2025 – here’s ten players whose futures are up in the air, ranked by market value as per Transfermarkt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Liverpool

Age: 26

Market value: €70m

The first of a Liverpool trio on this list, Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation would arguably be the biggest talking point of Liverpool’s season if Arne Slot hadn’t started life at Liverpool so well. The right-back is wanted by Real Madrid but has claimed he wants to captain his boyhood club.

With Conor Bradley as back-up Liverpool do have a clear replacement, but few footballers on earth can match Alexander-Arnold’s creativity and passing. If he were to leave it would be a huge blow to Liverpool fans and their chances on the pitch.

Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 28

Market value: €60m

Similarly to Liverpool, Bayern Munich have a trio of stars who are yet to be tied down. Sane has perhaps not hit the heights many would have expected after his move from Manchester City, although he has reached 100 goal contributions in just under 200 games.

The winger is still only 28 and while he has had consistent small injuries, he has missed more than five games in a row for Bayern just once since joining. Few would consider him world-class but many elite clubs would see him as an astute signing if they could sign the German on a free.

Mohammed Salah

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Liverpool

Age: 32

Market value: €55m

Arguably the best player of the 2024-25 season so far, Salah has been Mr Reliable for Liverpool for over seven years for Liverpool so it’s a surprise to many that the club have allowed him to run down his contract this long.

Age is often a key factor in these discussions and whilst Salah is 32 he is quite clearly in incredible form and shape and has even upped his creativity this season – suggesting he can carry on at this level for multiple years. If Liverpool were to let the forward go on a free it would be a ludicrous decision and the Egyptian would be nigh on impossible to replace.

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 24

Market value: €50m

Another full-back rumoured to be on Real Madrid’s watchlist, Alphonso Davies shot to fame after a stunning breakthrough season in 2019/20. The left-back has bags of pace and attacking intent – ideal for a Madrid side who seem set on building a goal-scoring super team.

The Canadian’s injury record is not perfect, having missed nearly 60 games in five seasons, but his ability has been clear to see for years now. Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested and it would seem that Davies would suit Ruben Amorim’s wing-back position perfectly.

Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich in action.

Current Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 29

Market value: €45m

A key cog in the Bayern Munich machine for nearly a decade, Kimmich has racked up over 400 appearances for Bayern but he is yet to sign a further deal.

The rumour mill suggests that both parties want to reach an agreement on the German staying at the club, but Bayern seem reluctant to pay Kimmich’s hefty bonus bill. With bags of experience, a near-perfect injury record and technical ability few can better Kimmich would surely attract elite clubs across Europe.

Jonathan David

Jonathan David in action for Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Lille

Age: 24

Market value: €55m

Despite being 24 it seems like Jonathan David has been considered one of Europe’s hottest young prospects for years. With 120 goal contributions in just over 200 appearances, the talent is clearly there but David has failed to push on and become an elite forward, as many expected him to.

He is reportedly expected to turn down a new contract with a host of Champions League-level clubs interested in the Canadian who is likely to leave for free this summer.

Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring for Tottenham. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Age: 32

Market value: €45m

Ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, Son Heung-Min is well-loved by Spurs fans, but the South Korean could be on his way out of the club come summer. Despite Harry Kane’s departure Son has not slowed down and has worked his way up to 19th spot in the Premier League’s all-time top-scorer rankings.

With Ange Postecoglou’s reign at Tottenham still in the turbulent stage and Son claiming the club are yet to begin talks over a contract extension an exit in the summer would not be shocking. The winger is 32 but if he were available on a free there would be no shortage of potential suitors.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates a goal for Manchester City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Manchester City

Age: 33

Market value: €45m

Another Premier League great, Kevin De Bruyne is widely considered one of the best playmakers England has ever seen. In recent years injuries have stopped him from consistently playing but when he does his impact is still huge.

With City struggling compared to their recent highs, De Bruyne may choose to take this summer as an opportunity to leave Manchester after 10 hugely successful seasons. Despite his supreme talent his injury record and wage demands hamper his suitability to many clubs.

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 28

Market value: €30m

Tah started 48 games for Bayer Leverkusen in their phenomenal 2023/24 season where they won the Bundesliga and only lost once in all competitions. The German centre-back has composure and strength and is still relatively young, especially for centre-backs, who typically peak at later ages.

Tah has said in interviews that he will not be renewing his contract, and he is likely to follow the path of many in Germany by signing for Bayern Munich, who were close to securing a deal for the defender in 2023.

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Club: Liverpool

Age: 33

Market value: €30m

Van Dijk is the third Liverpool player on this list, and like Alexander-Arnold and Salah, is still at his world-class best. The imperious centre-back shows no signs of decline and was ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League defenders of all time.

With Ibrahima Konate’s injury record, Joe Gomez’s lack of consistent playing time and Jarrel Quansah’s ongoing development Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose van Dijk for free unless they are to splash the cash on another of Europe’s elite defenders. Liverpool’s captain has said he wants to stay at the club whilst the fans are very keen to see their no.4 continue.