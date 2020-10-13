Mabunda, Pieterse and Meza to lead Sundowns exodus

After bringing in numerous new faces to Chloorkop, Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to trim down their squad with Tiyani Mabunda, Reyaad Pieterse and Jose Ali Meza reportedly set to lead the exodus.

The Brazilians have made 12 new signings ahead of the 2020/21 season as they look to freshen up and revitalise their squad despite claiming a domestic treble last season.

With so many new arrivals, Downs will have no choice but to let go of some of their players in order to maintain a harmony amongst the squad.

According to a SoccerLaduma report, 32-year-old Mabunda looks set to headline the departures as he continues to get linked to a move to newly-promoted Swallows FC.

Mabunda struggled for regular game-time last season under Pitso Mosimane and after acquiring more central midfielders in Khuliso Mudau, George Maluleka and Mothobi Mvala his spot looks even more threatened.

While Swallows try to secure Mabunda’s signature, Maritzburg United are reportedly leading the race to sign Meza, after trying, and failing, to sign him on loan last season.

With the new season growing ever closer Sundowns are expected to make announcements on departures soon.