Marco Verratti News and Features

Date of birth: November 5, 1992

Instagram: @marco_verratti92

Clubs: Pescara, PSG

Country: Italy

Signing fee: £10.5 million

Pescara-born, Verratti started with his local team and, under the tutelage of Zdenek Zeman, helped them return to Serie A in 2012. French giants PSG were impressed and signed him soon after, at the age of 19.

He has since matured into an outstanding playmaker. Verratti was named in UEFA's all-star squad for the 2013 European Under-21 Championship and has since gone on to win more than 30 caps.