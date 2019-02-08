Marco Verratti News and Features
Date of birth: November 5, 1992
Instagram: @marco_verratti92
Clubs: Pescara, PSG
Country: Italy
Signing fee: £10.5 million
Pescara-born, Verratti started with his local team and, under the tutelage of Zdenek Zeman, helped them return to Serie A in 2012. French giants PSG were impressed and signed him soon after, at the age of 19.
He has since matured into an outstanding playmaker. Verratti was named in UEFA's all-star squad for the 2013 European Under-21 Championship and has since gone on to win more than 30 caps.
Latest about Marco Verratti
By FourFourTwo Staff
PSG ready to learn from Rennes defeat as they chase Toulouse fillip
By FourFourTwo Staff
Paris St Germain
Mancini praises players as Italy hit back to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Insigne and Verratti inspire Italy to comeback win over Bosnia and Herzegovina
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Verratti backs Mancini tactics as Italy look to extend winning run
By FourFourTwo Staff
Greece
Italy hammer Liechtenstein as Quagliarella makes goalscoring return
By FourFourTwo Staff
Italy
Cavani expected to miss Man United clash but Verratti wants to play, says Tuchel
By FourFourTwo Staff
Edinson Cavani Gómez Edinson Cavani is expected to miss Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Manchester United, according to coach Thomas Tuchel.
Verratti and Cavani could miss PSG's Man United trip, suggests Tuchel
By FourFourTwo Staff
Edinson Cavani Gómez Edinson Cavani sustained an injury in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Bordeaux, and Thomas Tuchel accepts he may not face Manchester United.
Paris Saint-Germain 1 Bordeaux 0: Cavani injury mars victory
By FourFourTwo Staff
Edinson Cavani Gómez Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways in Ligue 1 with victory over Bordeaux, but lost Edinson Cavani to injury at half-time.
