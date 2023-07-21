Liverpool readying approach for Marco Verratti, as Jurgen Klopp recalibrates his midfield: report

Liverpool are keeping a watchful eye over the situation of Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is facing the prospect of losing as many as six midfielders in one transfer window, with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq poised to sign Jordan Henderson, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, and Fabinho the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad.

These two imminent departures follow Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita who have all left a void in the midfield – while Fabio Carvalho has joined RB Leipzig on loan.

Jordan Henderson looks like leaving Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty)

In response, Klopp could be bringing in a player of incredible experience and technical ability, with French publication L'Equipe noting the Merseysiders' interest.

The Italian is said to be a target for Atletico Madrid, though Liverpool may well rival the Spanish giants for Verratti, given their need for legs in the centre of the park. Given that their squad is getting progressively younger, too, the experience would be huge.

The 30-year-old is a veteran in Ligue 1 and long considered one of the most cultured midfielders in the world. Having won the likes of Euro 2020, too, and a serial winner of French competitions, he offers the kind of mentality that Liverpool are losing in the likes of Henderson and Fabinho.

Verratti may well slot into either No.8 position but has the ability to play as a No.6. The midfielder is the kind of controller in possession that Klopp only really has in Trent Alexander-Arnold – who could slot into a box midfield alongside the new signing.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could well function in a double-pivot midfield with Verratti (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

While Verratti is now 30, however, his contract runs until 2026 and PSG are unlikely to let him leave cheaply.

The 30-year-old is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

