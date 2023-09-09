Qatar's transfer window still open as PSG pair Verratti & Draxler close in on moves

Paris Saint-Germain pair Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler are closing in on moves to the Qatar Stars League, according to reports in France.

Although the Saudi Pro League's transfer window closed on Thursday following a huge summer spree which saw around £767m spent on transfers, clubs across the border in Qatar can still sign players.

The QSL transfer window is open until September 18th, which means its teams have nine more days to complete their business.

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho joined Qatari champions Al Duhail in a season-long deal on Friday and, according to L'Equipe, Verratti and Draxler will be the next big names to move to the QSL.

Verratti has been at PSG for 11 years after moving to the Parc des Princes from Pescara as a 19-year-old. Now 30, the midfielder has reportedly agreed terms with Al-Arabi after an agreement with PSG was reached earlier in the week.

Verratti is now expected to travel to Qatar for his medical before completing a move in the coming days.

Draxler, who is out of favour at PSG, is wanted by Al-Ahli. The German midfielder was linked with Crystal Palace, but seems set for Qatar as well after an agreement was reached.

The two transfers will help Paris Saint-Germain, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, to balance their books and keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

PSG were one of eight clubs to have agreed settlements with UEFA in 2022 after failing to meet break-even requirements for FFP.

The Parisian club will pay a minimum of €26 million, with the remaining €146m conditional on the clubs’ compliance with targets stated in their respective settlement agreements.

