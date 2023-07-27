Liverpool to miss out on high-profile midfield target – who has chosen Saudi Arabia: report

Liverpool look like losing out on a major midfield target to the Saudi Pro League.

The Gulf State's burgeoning football empire has been at the centre of the Reds' transfer dealings this summer, with captain Jordan Henderson one of the highest-profile Premier League exits to the Pro League. The 33-year-old is set to depart Merseyside for Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq and has already been seen filming his goodbye video on Anfield's turf in recent days.

Fabinho could well follow suit, with Jurgen Klopp needing to restructure his entire midfield this summer, following the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai has joined Liverpool to fill the midfield void (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet MARCA have previously reported Marco Verratti as being a target for the Reds. The Italian is said to be unconvinced by new Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique and after a decade in France, has decided that he needs a new challenge.

The 30-year-old has been reported as having given the "OK" to Klopp's project in Spain – but now, Fabrizio Romano has delivered a damning update that could scupper Liverpool's chances of landing one of the most technically assured footballers of his generation.

"Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielder," the Italian journalist tweeted, adding, "Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon."

Romano claimed that his iconic "Here we go" tweet – which all but confirms that the deal will definitely happen – was "soon", meaning that it will likely take a mammoth effort from Liverpool to turn Verratti's head now.

Marco Verratti is set to leave PSG after 11 years (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool are still said to be in the race for Southampton's Romeo Lavia, however.

Verratti is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

