Mauro Icardi News and Features
Date of birth: February 19, 1993
Instagram: @mauroicardi
Club(s): Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Paris St Germain
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: Loan
Entered the Barcelona academy at the age of 14. Sampdoria brought him to Serie A in January 2011 and he scored 10 goals in the 2012-13 season to attract interest from Inter Milan, who unveiled him in July 2013. Twice finished as the Italian top-flight's top scorer before a fallout with Inter bosses led to a loan move to Paris St Germain in September 2019.
Latest about Mauro Icardi
