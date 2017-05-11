12 FIFA delegates apparently don't know who won the 2014 World Cup

Most football lovers would know the current World Cup holders are Germany. After all, an estimated one billion people tuned in to watch Die Mannschaft beat Argentina 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from Mario Gotze.

FIFA are holding a number of different votes at their 67th Congress in Bahrain at the moment; delegates will be pondering over topics such as the bidding requirements for the 2026 World Cup, the proposal for a joint North America World Cup bid between the USA, Canada and Mexico, and delegating the confederation slots for 2026.

Key decisions are to be made, then. So it perhaps isn't ideal that in a test vote, 7% of FIFA's elected voters said Germany aren't the current men's world champions.

Whether they really did need to simply test both voting buttons or just genuinely didn't know, 7% (12 of 168) is still quite a number.

Better hope they remember to press the right buttons for the issues that actually matter, eh?

FIFA Congress opens with voting system test for delegates. 12 federations don't know Germany are World Cup holders pic.twitter.com/z2tBC5tWlf

— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 11, 2017

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com