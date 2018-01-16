2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt

Manchester United generated the greatest revenue of all clubs in Europe during the 2016 financial year, according to a detailed study carried out by UEFA.

The Premier League giants, playing catch up to neighbours Manchester City on the pitch this season, top that particular table ahead of LaLiga behemoths Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, United's financial might comes with the caveat of recording the highest net debt on the continent, while City fans can point to the numbers in the argument over who possesses the superior squad among Europe's heavyweights.

Below, we've broken down the salient points from UEFA's extensive review.

UNITED THE BIGGEST KID IN THE PLAYGROUND

- The three-time European champions take their place at the top of the revenue table having recorded a figure of €689million, an increase of €169m from 2015.

- Catalan giants Barcelona are second on the list with €620m, a figure matched by their Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

- Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the other clubs to record in excess of €500m revenue.

- But it was Arsenal who made the most in gate receipts, recording €135m, with Madrid (€132m) and United (€131m) second and third.

PREMIER LEAGUE WAGES CONTINUE TO SOAR

- For the first time on record, the average wage bill of Premier League clubs was more than double that of the next highest-paying league, the Bundesliga.

- The Premier League's aggregate figure came to a whopping €3.077billion while the average works out at €153.9m. The Bundesliga is next on the list with a mean of €75.3m.

- In terms of individual clubs, Barcelona paid out the highest amount in wages in 2016 at €372m, comfortably more than United (€321m) and Madrid (€307m).

CITY'S EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES

- Manchester City look nailed on to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and critics would say that should be the least that is expected of Pep Guardiola's side, whose player assets amounted to a European-high €362m in 2016.

- Madrid (€334m) sit second on that list with United (€323m) third. Meanwhile, Barcelona's squad value of €202m sees them down in sixth, behind Chelsea and Liverpool.

- United's net debt of €561m - higher than any other club - accounts for over a third of the total debt in the Premier League (€1.525bn), while the English top flight's average figure of €76.3m is the most across the divisions, above Serie A (€63.6m) and the Turkish Super Lig (€38m).