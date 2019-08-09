A history of Manchester United v Chelsea – in pictures

The first big Premier League clash of the 2019/20 season will see Manchester United, sixth in last year’s table, host last season’s third placed Chelsea at Old Trafford.
This will be Frank Lampard’s first league fixture as Chelsea manager after joining the club in early July following a successful managerial debut at Derby.
The game is also likely see to Harry Maguire start for Manchester United for the first time after signing for the club for a record £80 million, making him the most expensive defender of all time.
Here, PA looks at pictures from some memorable encounters between the two sides.