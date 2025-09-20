How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV details and preview for crucial clash for Ruben Amorim

Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea today as two old Premier League rivals go head-to-head at Old Trafford. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch the game wherever you are in the world.

Man Utd vs Chelsea key information • Date: Saturday 20 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United and Ruben Amorim are facing continuing pressure, especially after the manner of their defeat against Manchester City last weekend.

The Red Devils were dismantled by their crosstown rivals, as Phil Foden and Erling Haaland (2) both found the net to inflict yet another loss on the under-pressure United boss.

Chelsea were beaten in Europe on Wednesday night, as Bayern Munich inflicted a welcome return to UEFA Champions League football.

Cole Palmer did find the net for the Blues, but goals from Harry Kane and an own goal from Trevoh Chalobah downed Enzo Maresca's side by 3-1.

Watch Man Utd vs Chelsea in the UK

Man Utd vs Chelsea is the feature point of Sky Sports' football coverage this weekend.

Kick-off is slated for 5:30pm (BST) in the UK, and Brentford's clash with Fulham follows on in the second Saturday Night Football content at 8:00pm.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Man Utd vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, USA Network has exclusive rights for Manchester United vs Chelsea. You can watch the game via Sling or Fubo and below are details on how you can tune in the Stateside.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. For USA Network, Sling is the cheapest, costing $50.99 for the Blue package. Although you can get 50% off right now!

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Man Utd vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Man Utd vs Chelsea: Premier League preview

Manchester United's players are continuing to face pressure given their recent displays, with Amorim now entering a vital period in his tenure.

You feel as if the 40-year-old does need to pick up points and fast, with Chelsea posing a tough test at Old Trafford.

Late fitness tests for Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount could prove pivotal, whilst new striker Benjamin Sesko is still in search of his first goal.

Chelsea have made an impressive start to their Premier League campaign, having won two and drawn so far this term.

There was, however, late drama last time out against Brentford as Moises Caicedo's 85th-minute winner seemed to have secured all three points, only for Fabio Carvalho to steal a march on Alejandro Garnacho and earn a point.

Palmer did return to the scoresheet in Europe on Tuesday, and will be bidding to build on that against the club he grew up supporting on Saturday evening.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Man Utd vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea look a more cohesive unit than Manchester United at present, and we expect the Red Devils to suffer yet another defeat this weekend at the hands of the Blues.